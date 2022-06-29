ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHINSDALE, Ill. - A person was seriously injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 294 Tuesday...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 police officers injured after driver blows through red light, crashes into CPD squad car

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by a driver who ran a red light Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 31-year-old woman was driving southbound around 11:51 p.m. when she blew through a stop light and struck a Chicago police car on the passenger side in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Driver seriously injured, trapped after semi-truck rolls over on Interstate 94 near Deerfield

Authorities say a driver was trapped and seriously injured after a semi-truck pulling a tractor-trailer rolled over during a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Deerfield. The Illinois State Police and Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Protection District responded around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday to Interstate 94 north of Route 22 in Deerfield for a report of a two-vehicle […] The post Driver seriously injured, trapped after semi-truck rolls over on Interstate 94 near Deerfield appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
DEERFIELD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Passenger transported to hospital after large box truck rolls over near Marengo

Fire officials say one person was injured and had to be transported to the hospital after a large box truck rolled over near Marengo Thursday morning. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:43 a.m. Thursday to Route 20 and Church Road in unincorporated Marengo. Marengo Fire and […] The post Passenger transported to hospital after large box truck rolls over near Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinsdale, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Hinsdale, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old killed, 13-year-old wounded in Bronzeville shooting: police

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:40 p.m., police say the two male victims were near the sidewalk in the 600 block of East 40th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people injured, one critically, in Princeton Park shooting early Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded, one critically, in an early morning shooting in Princeton Park on Thursday.Chicago police said a male victim, 22, was exiting the rear entrance of a home in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting toward him.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.A second victim, a 46-year-old man, and third victim, a 45-year-old woman, also received graze wounds inside the residence. They both refused medical attention, police said.A total of 45 rounds were reported in the area.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.Area detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake police investigating man found dead behind school

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - A man was found dead Wednesday behind a school in suburban Chicago. Shortly before 7 p.m., police and fire department officials responded to the rear property of Crystal Lake Central High School for a report of a man having a mental health crisis. When authorities arrived...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner IDs driver killed after crash left truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 near Gurnee

The coroner’s office has identified a Wisconsin man who was killed after his box truck became fully engulfed in flames following a crash on Interstate 94 near Gurnee last week. An autopsy performed last Thursday on Lawrence Stone, 66, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, indicated that he died as a result of multiple injuries from a vehicle […] The post Coroner IDs driver killed after crash left truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 near Gurnee appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
chicagopopular.com

Munster Officer dismissed from his post after disastrous accident

While traveling on the 1400 block of the Munster Police Officer Ridge Road, he observed a violator traveling west at high speed and getting in and out of traffic. The officer made a U-turn on Ridge Road and attempted to catch the violator. Police reported that in the Ridge Road...
MUNSTER, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Worker flown to the hospital after falling off roof, suffering serious injuries near Woodstock

A worker was flown to the hospital after he fell from a roof and suffered serious injuries near Woodstock on Tuesday, fire officials said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded around 7:03 p.m. Tuesday to the 2400 block of Timberline Trail in unincorporated Woodstock. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Communications Specialist Alex Vucha said a man was reported […] The post Worker flown to the hospital after falling off roof, suffering serious injuries near Woodstock appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
WOODSTOCK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
walls102.com

One person dead after driving into Illinois River, eluding police

OTTAWA – The occupant of a vehicle that plunged into the Illinois River in Ottawa, has died. According to Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson, on Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to. stop a vehicle in the area of Norris Dr. and Canal St. Police say the vehicle fled...
OTTAWA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 6, pushed out of third-floor window by family member in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was injured after being pushed out of a third-floor window by a family member Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A family member allegedly pushed the boy out of the window around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by gunman on bike in McKinley Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed by a person riding a bike Tuesday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:29 p.m. when a gunman approached on a bicycle and started shooting in the 2000 block of West 36th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy