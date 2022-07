BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One summer, Jennifer Schoth’s son was making a killing mowing lawns, and someone in the house was not all too happy: her daughter. “She was, well, maybe a little bit jealous and wanted to make money as well,” said Jennifer Schoth with Lavender Goddess Farm. “She was only 10, so she couldn’t really get a job doing anything else, so we had a big lavender plant at home, and I said, ‘well, let’s try and do something with this.’”

BUHL, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO