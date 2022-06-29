ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Sports – Winthrop University Names Athletic Dir and Lets Giddy-Up at ASCG

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Chuck Rey, the Interim Athletic Director since December...

Fox 46 Charlotte

York Technical College campus in Rock Hill evacuated

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All in-person classes at York Technical College in Rock Hill were canceled until 5 p.m. Wednesday after the campus was evacuated, college officials said. The college did not give a reason for the evacuation but said operations were moving to remote operations. Students from the evacuated Building A […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WRAL News

Meet NC's newest high school -- the Pumas of Palisades High

Charlotte, N.C. — The state's newest high school is also home to one of its most unique mascot names. The Palisades Pumas are debuting this fall as the newest high school in Charlotte, located in the southwesternmost corner of the county. The South Carolina border stands less than four miles to the south and also less than two miles to its west (Lake Wylie marks the state line on this side).
CHARLOTTE, NC
10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents the best pizza places for travelers and locals in the city of Charlotte. Hands down, you know there has to be great pizza places in the most populated city in the great State Of North Carolina. Home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte is a city with a lot of hungry sports fans before and after games. Add that to the general population of people who just love pizza, and our list becomes pretty important in finding the best pizza places in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Beginnings for Family of Seven in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affordable housing continues to be a challenge for families in our community. Imagine being a family of 7 and needing a home with enough space for growing children. That’s been the reality for one Rock Hill mom and on this Wednesday her dreams...
ROCK HILL, SC
Free shows by Carolina Show Ski Team on Fridays

Every Friday in the summer (with rare exceptions) Carolina Show Ski Team presents a FREE show at Windjammer Park, 8999 Windjammer Drive, Tega Cay, South Carolina. The Carolina Show Ski Team is a competitive and entertainment team. Besides their free weekly shows, they also compete in Regional and National tournaments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Unruly behavior ruins yet another youth sporting event

For years I have been saying that there are some parents and coaches who have been ruining youth sports with their bad behavior on the sidelines and in the stands. This behavior seems to have progressed even more now that we have come out of the pandemic and I don’t think we have seen the worst of it.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Contractor says Panthers should be on hook for failed Rock Hill facility

According to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter, the fallout over the Panthers’ abandoned plans to build a new headquarters in Rock Hill continues. The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter reports new court documents showing a construction company suggests the team could be liable for tens of millions of dollars in debt related to the failed project. And several subcontractors also say they're owed money. For more, we turn now to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia for our segment Biz Worthy.
ROCK HILL, SC
8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post 174 streak ended by Kannapolis

After winning four in a row, the Mocksville Senior Legion baseball team’s fun ended against visiting Kannapolis on June 19. Mocksville was outhit 12-3 and lost 12-2 in five innings. Yikes. The Towelers socked three-run homers in the first and third innings while building an 8-0 lead. Mocksville’s hits...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Part 3: Trans people of Charlotte tell their stories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnae Wright is full of life. She’s confident. She’s talented. She’s also scared. That any day could be her last simply because she’s trans. “I’m terrified, you know, every time I walk out the. I don’t know who’s gonna clock me or, or find out, or, you know, who’s saying what, I […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Pro-Choice March Set for in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On the other side of the abortion debate, those who are Pro-Choice are saying a woman should have the right to choose what to do with her body. An 18 year old from Fort Mill, Will Sander, is so passionate about the right to choose, that he, along with other organizers, are planning a Pro-Choice March set for this Thursday in Fort Mill.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Resident Celebrates 104th Birthday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Council on Aging celebrated a very special birthday!. Surrounded by family and friends with live music, Johnny McKinney celebrated his 104th Birthday this past week. Mr. McKinney has lived in this area all his life and as a young boy...
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

New NASCAR reality show aims to attract non-racing fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR is going even more mainstream. That’s the hope with a new reality show featuring driver Austin Dillon and his family. The show also features the Dillon family and their experiences in and around the Charlotte area. Filming of the show started in February right before the Daytona 500. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

