Lompoc and Cabrillo are saying goodbye to the Channel League. One last parting gift is the six softball players from both schools named to the All-Channel League First Team. Lompoc and Cabrillo each have three First Team All-League members on this year's All-Channel League team. Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will be saying farewell to the league once the 2022-23 school year starts as those three schools leave the CIF Southern Section and the Channel League for the CIF Central Section and the Central Coast Athletic Association, joining schools in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO