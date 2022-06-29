ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kākoʻo

By UH News
 2 days ago

—To uphold, support, favor, assist, prop up; to bind, as with a sash or belt; support,...

My 9 Favorite Bakeries in Honolulu

There has never been a better time to be a carb lover in Honolulu, where new pop-up bakeries join decades-old institutions, where pastry boxes now reveal mango sticky rice danishes and Parisian flans, along with our longtime staples of anpan and Spanish rolls. Here are my current favorite bakeries in Honolulu:
Native Hawaiian high schoolers immersed in science, more at Mānoa

18 haumāna (students) from high schools across Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S. are wrapping up a free residential summer program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, part of a continued push to increase the number of Native Hawaiian students who attend and graduate from UH.
Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health dean search opens

The search has officially begun for the next dean of the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The Thompson School works toward social justice and health equity for the people of Hawaiʻi and beyond. The school is committed to locally and globally engaged research and education. Faculty and students collaborate with local, national and international professional institutions and organizations to solve pressing social and health issues across the lifespan, with a particular emphasis on vulnerable populations, Indigenous health and community well-being.
Honolulu rent and utility relief program received influx of applications

Thursday was the last day for Oʻahu residents to apply for rent and utility relief from the city. The Office of Economic Revitalization stopped accepting new applications for financial support after 4:30 p.m. as the program begins to wind down. The office’s executive director Amy Asselbaye says the program...
What's Closed/Open on the Fourth of July in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Fourth of July is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence. The City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. • Emergency Medical Services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner,...
UH statement on HB 2024

Governor Ige just released the list of bills he intends to veto, HB 2024 was not on that list. This means HB 2024, which would transfer stewardship and management of Maunakea from the University of Hawaiʻi to a new authority, will pass into law. The University of Hawaiʻi is committed to working collaboratively with the new authority, created by the legislation, to ensure a smooth transition of all stewardship responsibilities. An internal analysis is currently underway to determine how to best transfer UH’s complex long-term obligations to the new management entity including leases, easements, subleases, permits, etc. Some of this transition work was laid out in the university’s letter to the Chair of the Department of Land and Natural Resources (PDF) on May 30, 2022. The university will also provide information and support to transition the many stewardship programs currently caring for the natural and cultural resources and ensuring safe public access to the mauna, including the critically important work being performed by the Maunakea Rangers. Until the transition occurs, the university is committed to responsible stewardship of Maunakea.
Cadets Graduate from First-Ever Program

The first ever Molokai Youth Cadets Program graduated 12 cadets last Saturday, after they spent three weeks exploring law enforcement careers, training and learning skills that will serve them the rest of their lives. “It was inspiring to hear about discipline, endurance, and fortitude exhibited by the cadets throughout the...
Margaret Keane, ‘big eyes’ artist with Hawaii ties, dies

HPD holds public ceremony to swear in new Honolulu Police Chief Arthur 'Joe' Logan. He's HPD's 3rd-chief in the last five years and the hope is for both long-term stability and renewed public trust in the department. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. At last check, the suspect, who has a...
Pearl City Cultural Center renamed for UH Mānoa alumnus, West Oʻahu band director

The Pearl City Cultural Center on the Pearl City High School campus was renamed the “Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center” in recognition of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate and UH West Oʻahu band director’s contributions to music education and band programs across the state in a celebratory concert on June 25.
Hawaii's DK Restaurant Group fined over $117K for illegally sharing employee tips with managers, supervisors

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A federal investigation has recovered more than $117,000 in back wages and damages for 70 employees of a Hawaii restaurant group. The US Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that DK Restaurant Group reduced managers’ salaries by at least 25% when it reopened its restaurants following the temporary closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal probe: Hawaii restaurant chain required servers to share tips with managers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Workers of a Hawaii restaurant group were owed thousands of dollars after a federal investigation revealed the group was requiring servers to share their tips with managers. The U.S. Department of Labor investigation recovered $117,710 in back wages and liquidated damages for 70 workers of D.K. Restaurant...
ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, June 28, 2022, along with your Wednesday Forecast. Nearly $5,300 worth of jewelry stolen in brazen theft at Ala Moana Shopping Center. Honolulu police are investigating a brazen theft...
UH research investigates increase in Pāhala earthquakes

The number of earthquakes in Pāhala, a town located in the southern Kaʻū district of Hawaiʻi Island, have increased 70-fold since 2015, and Earth scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) deployed instruments called seismic nodes to understand why.
Fines, restrictions for those who abandon vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new law looks to scrap Hawaii's abandoned vehicle problem, an issue that has plagued roadways for years. We've all seen them along roads or in neighborhoods: abandoned vehicles left by owners who no longer want them. But now a new law, with some far reaching consequences, could help clear our communities of these junked cars.
