ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

AG Investigating Fatal Baltimore Police Officer-Involved Scooter Crash

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43j51K_0gP1iK5m00
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police in Baltimore have launched an investigation into a fatal crash involving an officer in a marked police cruiser and 58-year-old man driving a scooter, authorities announced.

The Independent Investigation Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced that it is investigating a fatal crash involving Baltimore City Police Officer Alexis Acosta on Tuesday, June 21.

Investigators said that at approximately 12:40 p.m. on June 21, Acosta was driving a marked Baltimore Police Department cruiser along the 2400 block of East Biddle Street with lights and sirens activated when he entered the intersection at North Milton Avenue and struck a scooter.

The driver of the scooter, Baltimore resident Terry Harrell, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of “serious injuries,” according to a police spokesperson.

Officials said that Harrell later died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday, June 23. Acosta, a 1.5-year veteran of the department assigned to the Operations Bureau, was uninjured.

The Baltimore Police Department cruiser involved in the fatal crash was not equipped with a dashboard camera, investigators noted.

IID, with the assistance of the Baltimore Police Department’s C.R.A.S.H Team continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office Of the Attorney General by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Gun Spotted In Driver’s Car Before Baltimore Officer Dragged, Court Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

OCPD arrest suspect in triple stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have made an arrest in a triple stabbing that took place earlier this month. 23-year-old Paul Baynard of Ridgely, Maryland was located in Queen Anne’s County and taken into custody. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Ag#The Operations Bureau
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Standoff With Police In West Baltimore

A suspect was apprehended by police in Maryland following a lengthy barricading situation in West Baltimore, police announced. Following an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody late in the morning on Wednesday, June 29. The 1600-1800 blocks of Druid...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Shots Fired In Capital Beltway Police Pursuit: Report

Three shooting suspects are in custody after firing shots at police from a BMW during a pursuit on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County that ended with a crash, according to multiple reports. The pursuit kicked off shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30 in Bethesda, when there was...
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Wednesday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said. About 10:30 p.m., officers called to a shooting in the 5300 block of Reisterstown Road found a 55-year-old man who had been shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Less than an hour later, officers responding to a separate shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Street found a 42-year-old shooting victim. He was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either case was released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Laments ‘Senseless Act Of Violence Against Law Enforcement’ After Baltimore Officer Dragged By Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan weighed in Wednesday after a Baltimore police sergeant was hit by a car during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks, offering his prayers. The officer remains on full life support. “Another senseless act of violence against law enforcement has left a Baltimore Police sergeant fighting for his life,” Hogan tweeted. “The perpetrator must be swiftly brought to justice.” The incident happened Tuesday night shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. The officer had pulled over a car during a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy