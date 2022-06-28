AG Investigating Fatal Baltimore Police Officer-Involved Scooter Crash

Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police in Baltimore have launched an investigation into a fatal crash involving an officer in a marked police cruiser and 58-year-old man driving a scooter, authorities announced.

The Independent Investigation Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced that it is investigating a fatal crash involving Baltimore City Police Officer Alexis Acosta on Tuesday, June 21.

Investigators said that at approximately 12:40 p.m. on June 21, Acosta was driving a marked Baltimore Police Department cruiser along the 2400 block of East Biddle Street with lights and sirens activated when he entered the intersection at North Milton Avenue and struck a scooter.

The driver of the scooter, Baltimore resident Terry Harrell, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of “serious injuries,” according to a police spokesperson.

Officials said that Harrell later died from injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday, June 23. Acosta, a 1.5-year veteran of the department assigned to the Operations Bureau, was uninjured.

The Baltimore Police Department cruiser involved in the fatal crash was not equipped with a dashboard camera, investigators noted.

IID, with the assistance of the Baltimore Police Department’s C.R.A.S.H Team continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office Of the Attorney General by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

