ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NC House offers new Medicaid expansion plan

By Steve Doyle
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1021Rp_0gP1iC1y00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – With most of the talk around the North Carolina General Assembly focused on the soon-to-be-released state budget, the House is suggesting there be more talk about Medicaid expansion.

Republican leadership in the House Rules Committee today introduced a committee substitute to Senate Bill 408, which is the bill the House gutted last week and replaced with its own plan to expand Medicaid and offer aid for rural health care.

State Rep Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem)

If you recall the Senate had earlier this month passed a bill , sponsored by Senate Leader Sen. Phil Berger (R-Eden) with Republican colleagues Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) and Jim Perry (R-Lenoir), that adapted and approved House Bill 149, which had been drafted by state Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) following the research efforts by a joint legislative committee. That bill was approved last year by the House.

Lambeth said in an email to WGHP that he had been part of this new process and that he is optimistic about it getting through the House. He also described how this approach differs by including the Department of Health & Human Services .

“I do believe it will work its way through the committee process and be on the House floor and will be approved,” he said. “It is a little different. But should accomplish the same goal.

Lawsuit alleges Greensboro company punished, fired employees for not attending prayer sessions

“Basically it directs the secretary of HHS to work with federal folks at CMS and work out as many details as possible. Bring back a specific NC plan and the committee set up will make a recommendation to the chambers in December for a vote up or down.”

Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) had warmed to Medicaid expansion, long touted by Gov. Roy Cooper, but Moore said Republicans in the House were not inclined to vote on the Senate’s bill in this short session. Then a new bill, the gutted Senate Bill 408, was introduced last week and left in committee .

Now comes this PCS to that bill, which creates a new process to draft an expansion that would be considered in December. It’s unclear when that work might find its way to a full review by both chambers, given that there are no sessions scheduled between the election on Nov. 6 and the convening of the 2023 “long session” with new membership.

Requests for comment from Berger and others are involved. Democrats were getting their first view of the proposal and a briefing.

What’s in the plan

The substitute for SB 408 would create a Joint Legislative Committee on Medicaid Rate Modernization and Savings that would hear a Medicaid Modernization Plan to be developed by the HHS by Dec. 15 and for the General Assembly to act on it by Dec. 16. That plan would:

  • Add Medicaid coverage for adults aged 18-64 with incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level beginning on a date to be proposed by the Secretary of DHHS.
  • Increase hospital assessments to provide funding for the nonfederal share of the cost of the additional Medicaid coverage.
  • Propose legislation to enact increased hospital assessments to pay the nonfederal share of an increase to Medicaid hospital reimbursements through the Hospital Access and Stabilization Program.
  • An investment of $1 billion to address the opioid, substance abuse and mental health crisis using savings from the additional federal Medicaid match available under the American Rescue Plan Act).
  • Include specific proposals to increase access to health care in rural areas.

That last item – expanding health care in rural areas – is vague on points that Senate leaders had touted as important to help expand access to health care. They have included an easier process to obtain certificates of need on new medical facilities, expansion of telehealth access and broadening of the medical practice of nurse practitioners that could alleviate the workload on doctors.

Krawiec at the time of introducing the Senate’s version touted all those steps as important for rural hospitals. “Those are three things our hospitals have been telling us they most wanted,” she said. “This bill pairs with other actions to improve care.”

New ruling: Transgender North Carolinians do not have to get surgery to change birth certificate

‘A win-win option’

The substitution plan calls for the joint committee to consist of six House members and six Senate members, although who they might be this time around is unknown. They would be appointed by Berger and Moore, who presumably would be among them.

The plan also places a requirement for participation by DHHS to help form the details of what it calls the Medical Modernization Plan. This includes details in the requirements of the plan and in setting up a plan to hold funds from the American Rescue Plan and to seek execution of the Medicaid reimbursement for hospitals.

There’s also a component for a workforce development plan to be developed by the Department of Commerce.

“I believe we are making good progress and will end up at a good place before the end of the year and then begin to roll out a NC Medicaid plan that is fiscally sound and a win-win option for all persons in need of improving health care access,” Lambeth said. “NC ranks 43rd in access to care and we can move up to one of the top states in the nation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Gov. Cooper signs hemp bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a hemp bill into law that will keep hemp legal in North Carolina and allow small businesses that sell CBD and hemp products to remain open. The state Senate passed Senate Bill 455 Wednesday and it headed to Cooper’s desk, where...
AGRICULTURE
WBTW News13

North Carolina hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It appears North Carolina’s hemp industry will avoid a shutdown. The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law. The Senate voted for a House measure that keeps lawful the production and sale of industrial hemp and […]
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Krawiec
WAVY News 10

LIST: New laws in Virginia taking effect in July 2022

Several new laws will take effect in Virginia once the calendar hits July 1, including a ban on police ticket quotas, a new marijuana possession penalty, changes for medical marijuana licenses, misdemeanor reporting requirements for school principals and more.
borderbelt.org

NC town set to cease existence as state treasurer calls for criminal charges

This story was originally published by Carolina Public Press. Even though the state auditor’s office released an investigative report last fall exposing financial violations of officials in the small town of East Laurinburg, an old textile mill town near the South Carolina border, the district attorney for Scotland County has so far declined to pursue a criminal case against the town’s former financial officer concerning the report’s recommended charges of embezzlement.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Medicaid Expansion#Health Plan#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nc House#Raleigh#Republican#The House Rules Committee#Senate#Wghp
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC attorney general launches investigation into medical data tracking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – State lawmakers are looking into possible privacy concerns with medical information. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office, along with other state representatives, are conducting an investigation into a tracker using patients’ personal data. State Rep. Brian Farkas along with State Rep. Donnie Lambeth of Forsyth County wrote to the attorney general asking […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox46.com

Consent order filed requiring Colonial Pipeline to pay nearly $5M penalty for ‘state’s largest gasoline spill’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality filed a proposed Consent Order to hold Colonial Pipeline accountable as the responsible party in the state’s largest gasoline spill. The Consent Order, if approved by the Mecklenburg County Superior Court, would require...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDA&CS finds spotted lanternfly in Forsyth County, first established presence of the pest in the state

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in the state. Initial surveys indicate the known distribution of the pest is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville extending to the Guilford County line. Survey efforts are ongoing.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

New federal fund unlikely to improve chances of red flag gun law in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bipartisan federal gun control bill signed into law last week includes $750 million to help states pay for red-flag or extreme-risk programs. However, WRAL News found Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina don't seem to be swayed by the prospect of new federal money. They say it would infringe on people's Second Amendment rights. Red-flag or extreme risk laws allow authorities or family members in some states to ask courts to temporarily take away guns from a person who's believed to be a danger to themselves or others. Gun owners then have a court hearing within a short timeframe to try to get their guns back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Triad lawyer reacts to legalization of hemp, CBD in North Carolina

(WGHP) — As a successful lawyer, Bob Crumley is used to analyzing situations. He thought he’d analyzed the hemp industry well, but his venture into it cost him and some fellow investors plenty. First, a bit of history. In 1937, cultivating hemp became illegal. There are a lot of people who can’t figure out why. The first […]
POLITICS
WAVY News 10

Top 10 best school districts in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in North Carolina using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.
EDUCATION
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy