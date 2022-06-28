Man and 2-year-old child shot on Decker Street Tuesday afternoon

Gun violence in Buffalo has left a 2-year-old and her father injured. Both were shot in an incident on Decker Street. Officers with the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District were called to the scene just before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. According to WIVB, a 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter were shot near Olympic Avenue. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and the toddler was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The girl was shot in the arm, but it's not known exactly where the father was shot. Both victims are listed in stable condition. If you have any information, you can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO