Buffalo, NY

Man and 2-year-old child shot on Decker Street Tuesday afternoon

 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and child were shot Tuesday afternoon. The...

WKBW-TV

West Seneca police responding to reported drowning

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police confirm to 7 News officers are responding to a reported drowning. Emergency crews were called to the scene on Roycroft Drive around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. At this point, no additional details are being released. 7 News has a crew headed to...
WEST SENECA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
WIVB

Buffalo man shot in vehicle recovering

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man was shot in a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Genesee Street and Herman Street. The 20-year-old was wounded while he was inside a vehicle. He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance where...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Amherst man arrested following non-custodial abduction of his child

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Nearly three weeks after an AMBER Alert was issued, an Amherst man has been arrested following the non-custodial abduction of his child. Anthones D. Mullen, 37, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, first and second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary, first and second-degree reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of child.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

State Police say man driving stolen car ran out of gas on Thruway

BUFFALO, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police say they have arrested a Buffalo man, accused of driving a stolen car until it ran out of gas. Police say 40-year-old Christopher M. Krause of Buffalo was sitting in the passenger seat of a disabled vehicle on the New York State Thruway in Buffalo.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Father And 2-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Buffalo On Decker Street

Gun violence in Buffalo has left a 2-year-old and her father injured. Both were shot in an incident on Decker Street. Officers with the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District were called to the scene just before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. According to WIVB, a 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter were shot near Olympic Avenue. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and the toddler was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The girl was shot in the arm, but it's not known exactly where the father was shot. Both victims are listed in stable condition. If you have any information, you can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

1 dead following shooting on Route 198 near Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 198 near Delaware Avenue Tuesday evening. It happened just after 8 p.m. Police now say a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man is currently in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center. Officers say the two were riding dirt bikes at the time.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on murder and assault charges. Joshua Eddy was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. Eddy is accused […]
News 4 Buffalo

3 kids burglarize a home on Chautauqua Lake

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home on Chautauqua Lake in the Village of Lakewood was broken into by three 12-year-olds on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the scene where they discovered multiple liquor bottles and a 9mm handgun were taken from the home, according to Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Police also discovered a security video showing […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing on Ashley Street

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez last May, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. The attack occurred after an argument inside of a home on Ashley Street in the City of Buffalo on May […]
2 On Your Side

Hamburg woman critical following Sunday morning motorcycle crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 49-year-old Hamburg woman suffered multiple injuries when the motorcycle she was driving crashed Sunday morning. Buffalo Police say it happened just after 11:30 on Delaware Ave. between West Ferry and Highland Ave. The motorcycle was heading south on Delaware when the victim apparently lost control, hit a curb and then struck a tree. A male passenger was not hurt.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
