Following in the footsteps of cities around the county and beyond, Monterey is finally getting in on the First Friday action. Come wander the streets and support local businesses – from free bike tuneups and basic repairs on-site for customers with extended hours at Adventures by the Sea to live music at Crepes of Brittany. The team from KRML (94.7 FM) will be broadcasting live at Peter B’s with plenty of swag and giveaways. Enjoy live music and wine tasting with local vocalist and guitarist Samuel Cauthorn from 5-6pm and local duo Songbird Meadow from 6-8pm in Puma Road at Portola Plaza. And that’s just the inaugural edition – the event is slated to repeat on the first Friday of every month. [AP]

