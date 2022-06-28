ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mile High magic: Avs add to Denver’s title town run on ice

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, C.O. (AP) — The Mile High City is now home to three ice hockey champion. There are the Stanley...

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football to have new play-by-play announcer this fall

A new voice is coming to the airwaves for the University of Northern Colorado football. Blake Olson will be on the call this fall as the play-by-play announcer for the Bears. “I’m thrilled to be doing play-by-play for UNC Bears Football on KFKA,” Olson said in a statement. “To me, this is the best job in the state because it’s FCS Football. The FCS and Big Sky Conference are special. It’s a blessing to be able to work with coach (Ed) McCaffrey, his coaching staff, student-athletes and administration.”
Margaret Jackson

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
Westword

Will Average Denver Home Soon Cost $1 Million?

Housing costs in Denver and its suburbs have been on a spectacular rise over recent years, pricing many house hunters out of the market. According to a new study, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is now the sixth-worst among major U.S. cities for people looking to make their initial purchase of a house.
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
Westword

Bodega Denver Opening Soon in Sunnyside

"I want this to be a place where Northsiders can come in and be stoked. Like, 'This is our neighborhood, not just someone coming in and changing it,'" says Cliff Blauvelt of Bodega Denver, the new "sandwich-forward" eatery he's opening next month at 2651 West 38th Avenue. That address was...
mediafeed.org

Elvis Presley once flew to Denver for this 8,000 calorie sandwich

Was Elvis Presley even human? He was impossibly talented, almost fatally handsome, and boy, could he dance. Yet, Elvis had another talent that seemed to be his true passion. “The King” was untouchably epic about his food. In fact, Elvis was so passionate about his favorite foods that he...
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
106.3 Cowboy Country

Northern Colorado Brewery Announces Rebrand with a Fitting Name

Attention beer connoisseurs! A brewery over in northern Colorado decided to rebrand and given their new name, it couldn't be more fitting for their business model. Brix Brew & Tap, located in Greeley, Colorado, took to social media to announce their new rebranded name on Monday (June 27th). The new name of Brix Brew & Tap is TightKnit Brewing Company.
Westword

Update: Two Deaths Among Seven Metro Denver Shootings on Bloody Monday

Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in two deaths — one involving a suspect killed by police — and multiple injuries. A victim among the latter group was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
