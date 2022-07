The Houston Astros wrapped up a sweep of the New York Mets on Wednesday, but they didn’t leave Queens without a significant injury scare. During the bottom of the eighth inning, Dominic Smith hit a pop fly into the outfield that was pursued by multiple Astros defenders. Both Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena could be seen calling for the ball before they collided on the outfield grass in a terrifying scene. The impact appeared to knock Alvarez out cold, who was seen laying in the grass motionless for a short while before the medical staff arrived.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO