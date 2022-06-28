ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approves another cashless tolling conversion

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEodX_0gP1gqOk00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met Tuesday and approved another project in the ongoing effort to convert Oklahoma turnpikes to cashless tolling.

The state has been converting turnpike toll collections to PlatePay , which uses cameras to photograph a vehicle’s license plate. OTA then mails an invoice to the registered vehicle owner.

H.E. Bailey Turnpike to go cashless

OTA’s board approved a $17 million contract that includes an agreement for PlatePay conversion, bridge rehabilitation and interchange construction along I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike between Chickasha and Newcastle, according to an OTA news release.

“This project will update roadways, signs and striping for PlatePay, as well as reconstruct the interchange at US-277/SH-5 near Walters, on the southern end of the H.E. Bailey turnpike,” the news release states.

DUIT Construction Co., of Edmond received the contract.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority proceeds with expansion plan despite lawsuit

OTA also approved additional design work for a future PlatePay transition on SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike in Southeastern Oklahoma. The contract was modified to include $93,760 to complete designs at SH-3 near Antlers and ramp improvements at US-270 near McAlester, according to OTA.

“The conversion to PlatePay on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike was accelerated after the crash at the Newcastle toll plaza on June 4,” Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “It certainly added an exclamation point to the need to convert fully to cashless tolling quickly.”

OTA wants all Oklahoma turnpikes converted to PlatePay by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Jimmy Wooton
2d ago

let's see cashless toll roads, putting people out of work and increasing rates. Way to go Oklahoma

Reply
4
Related
KOCO

Fourth of July fireworks shows, celebrations across Oklahoma

It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
stiglernews.com

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is Committed to Building Stronger Tribal Businesses and Economics for Southeast Oklahoma

DURANT Okla., (June 2022) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and Choctaw Small Business Development (CSBD) are proud to be a single source entry point for Choctaw tribal entrepreneurs (Chahtapreneur). The CSBD is a single source contact for member advisory in the business start-up and existing business enhancement processes that increase the opportunity for success through partnerships with state, federal and tribal resources. Our focus is delivering one-on-one business advising, technical assistance, training programs and access to capital for entrepreneurs in an effort to build successful, job-creating, Choctaw-owned companies within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
City
Chickasha, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Voters In 3 Oklahoma Counties Choose To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday. In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote. In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote. Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma man loses his life in jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man loses his life in a jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. The incident happened on June 29, 2022, around 9:28 pm. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Phillip A. Williams, 27, of McAlester, died at the scene. Authorities say Williams was...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolling#Traffic Accident#Platepay#Ota#Duit Construction Co#The H E Bailey Turnpike#Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Car rammed under train in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews responded to a vehicle rammed underneath a train near Northeast 10th and Sooner on Thursday morning. Police say a white Chevy SUV, with a mother and three children inside, slammed into a red SUV. The red SUV was shoved underneath the train. No one...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy