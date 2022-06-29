ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Project BRAVO water assistance program to run until Sept. 2023

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5b2Y_0gP1ghhR00

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Project BRAVO is pleased to announce its new water assistance program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

LIHWAP is a temporary program funded through the American Rescue Plan and will end in September 2023.

County of El Paso households with an annual income at or below 150% percent of the Federal Poverty may be eligible to receive water assistance benefits.

Covered services include restoration of household water services to eligible disconnected homes; reduction of arrearages (past due water bills); and prevention of service disconnection.

Eligible households can qualify for payments that cover all water-related arrears and current bills if they have a disconnected service, are at risk of disconnection, or have a current bill due.

Households who already receive benefits from Project BRAVO’s utility assistance program (electric, gas, propane) in 2022 do not need to reapply, and can access LIHWAP by contacting their case worker. Households with Social Security Income (SSI) or Means Tested Veterans Program Assistance may be categorically eligible for water assistance through LIHWAP.

All others must apply during our Open Application Periods, the next of which will start on July 5, 2022.

Join us on July 7th, 2022 at 9:00 AM for a virtual presentation on LIHWAP. We will provide an overview of the program, eligibility requirements, and information on the application process. Please see the meeting details below:

Project BRAVO Water Assistance Program Overview

Thursday, July 7 · 9:00 – 10:00am

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/rrh-izha-tju

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪832 973 577 5604#

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso United and County of El Paso expand rental & utility services

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Funded by El Paso County, El Paso United is offering navigation services to connect County of El Paso residents to available resources including emergency food, childcare, medical services, and rental and utility assistance. The goal of these and other community programs is to further close the gaps caused by the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Six El Paso nonprofits chosen for Gator Tank Event

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Six area nonprofits will be part of a Gator Tank pitch competition. The six selected are: The Arc El Paso, Books are Gems, Borderland Rainbow Center, Harmonious Home, Insights Science Center El Paso and Justice for Our Neighbors were selected The Paso del Norte Community Foundation in partnership with Microsoft […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

Canutillo ISD readies its fiscal year budget for 2022-’23 at $80.9M

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday crunched the numbers and balanced their budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a unanimously approved $80.9 million which is set to start July 1. The budget will be used to provide instruction, pay salaries and fund operations. We are […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County hosting COVID-19 booster drive

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Community Services Department will be hosting an upcoming COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Clinic. The clinic is free to the community and booster vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis. With new variants occurring, it may be difficult to avoid getting COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

City Manager, City Attorney are evaluated by EP Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council has released the performance evaluations for both City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Karla Nieman.  City officials share that, every June, the City Council evaluates the performance of each employee’s respective employment agreement. This year both Gonzalez’s and Nieman’s evaluations are said to exceed the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s City Council to vote on women’s health Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On June 24, 2022, City Representative Alexsandra Annello and City Representative Henry Rivera cosponsored the placement of an item for the El Paso City Council Work Session Meeting for Tuesday, July 5th. The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade has many constitutional scholars and court watchers concerned that this decision […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Emmett Till
lascrucesbulletin.com

City’s Telshor Fund: Millions to help where it’s needed most

The City of Las Cruces’ Telshor Facility Fund (TFF) has allocated millions of dollars to benefit local nonprofits, help with the community’s emergency response to Covid-19 and provide humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers who were brought to Las Cruces in 2019. As a special revenue fund, TFF allocations...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

2 El Paso companies receive $1M combined grant money

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – MCAmericas Realty, Inc. and the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) have been selected as grant recipients of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Program. Each organization has been awarded $500,000 for assessment and clean-up efforts. EPA’s Brownfields Program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Ssi#Tx#Lihwap#The Federal Poverty#Project Bravo#Social Security#Applica
KTSM

2022 4th of July Events around the Borderland

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Below is a list of 4th of July events taking place in El Paso and New Mexico over the holiday weekend. We will be adding events as information arrives in our newsroom. Las Cruces Electric Light Parade The theme is “patriotic spirit and American dreams” for the City`s 2022 4th […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Sunland Park Tweaks City Rules For Cannabis

The city manager and city councilors in Sunland Park, New Mexico made a few adjustments to the rules there regarding the sale and purchase of cannabis. Under state law, municipalities and local governments get to set certain rules about how cannabis products are sold. No city or town, though, is allowed to ban the sale of cannabis outright.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Mississippi abortion clinic moving to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) The last abortion clinic in the State of Mississippi and the same clinic at the heart of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade is moving to Las Cruces. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is still performing abortions in Mississippi for the last few days the state will allow. The same […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Google
elpasomatters.org

City manager, city attorney to get pay raises following annual evaluations

City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is getting a pay raise for the second time this year, while City Attorney Karla Nieman is receiving a third salary increase — both after being evaluated earlier this month. The city released the final performance evaluations for Gonzalez and Nieman on Wednesday. Both received...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Guadalupe Giner will be running for El Paso County Judge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On June 15, 2022, Guadalupe Giner received a notification from El Paso County Elections stating that all paperwork required by Texas Statute, to run as a candidate for El Paso County Judge as an Independent has been timely filed and completed. Guadalupe is the only challenger in November to the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy