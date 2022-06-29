ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

All-state baseball 2022: Oregon’s top 2A/1A stars

By Sports Staff
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Here are the Class 2A/1A all-state teams for the spring 2022 high school baseball season. The all-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches. Player of the Year: Isaac Anthony, Dufur/South Wasco County, senior. Coach of the Year: C.S. Little, Dufur/South Wasco County. First team....

