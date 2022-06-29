All-state baseball 2022: Oregon’s top 2A/1A stars

Here are the Class 2A/1A all-state teams for the spring 2022 high school baseball season. The all-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches. Player of the Year: Isaac Anthony, Dufur/South Wasco County, senior. Coach of the Year: C.S. Little, Dufur/South Wasco County. First team....
The Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association revealed its 2022 All-State teams on Wednesday afternoon, showcasing the top talent in the state. Despite a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Jesuit Crusaders were able to return to the state championship game and win their second in a row. Here’s a full rundown...
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
A surprise uptick of summer chinook and sockeye salmon at Bonneville Dam prompted Oregon and Washington to reopen some July chinook fishing from the dam to Astoria and expand sockeye retention throughout the river’s jointly shared waters. Anglers will be allowed to keep hatchery chinook salmon July 1 to...
(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
Shawn Snyder has made it his mission for the last 25 years to remove what he says are improperly placed or unsafe bolts from rocks in local climbing areas. His most recent target is the Meadow Camp area. It has caused an uproar in the rock climbing community. “It shows...
An independent candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state’s most populous city: “the city of roaches.”. Gubernatorial candidate and former senator Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times editor, referring to Portland’s battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared...
Oregon’s new wildfire risk map was taking a long time to load on Thursday as people across the state searched their addresses to find out whether their homes were in the red. The Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer places every single tax lot in Oregon in a risk category ranging...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Thursday welcomed the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rollout of the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map. The statewide, interactive map was created through the passage of Senate Bill 762 (passed in 2021) and...
On June 13, Daniel Nguyen became the last winner in Oregon’s May election. It took 27 days for Clackamas County elections workers to finish counting ballots in the Democratic primary for House District 38. Nguyen, 43, a Lake Oswego city commissioner and the founder of restaurant chain Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, won by a mere 28 votes.
Here’s a list of changes and schedules for services and government offices due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Looking for something to do this Independence Day holiday? We’ve got you covered from Medford to Ridgefield, to Pendleton and beyond, check out our list of rodeos, parades, and of course, fireworks across Oregon and southwest Washington: oregonlive.com/events.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (Cathy Cheney/Portland Business Journal via AP, Pool, File) (Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown is unveiling what she’s calling a Moon Shot for Equity Initiative to help Eastern Oregon college students. Brown announced yesterday she’s allocating one-point-six million dollars from her emergency education relief fund for the five-year project. Eastern Oregon University, Treasure Valley Community College, and Blue Mountain Community College will work with national experts to use research, technology and advisory services to close equity gaps for students.
A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.
The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
In February, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson had an unusual announcement to make at a meeting with two other city officials. According to a memo authored by those officials — City Administrator Scott Derickson and City Attorney N. Robert Shields — Swenson explained that he had information about “criminal activity” at an unnamed Woodburn business, and that he’d recently learned there was an ongoing criminal investigation into that business.
Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
A 19-year-old Air Force ROTC cadet at Oregon State University was killed June 24 in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho, the Mountain Home (Idaho) Air Force Base reported. Mackenzie Wilson, who was originally from Eagle River, Alaska, was among 19 cadets training on Saylor...
The independent gubernatorial candidate's campaign expands on the quip in light of a New York Times story.{img:338505}A candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state's most populous city: "the city of roaches." Gubernatorial candidate and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times journalist, referring to Portland's battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared in a June 28 newsletter that explored Oregon's political landscape as a barometer of potential Democratic losses nationwide. The newsletter included an interview with Johnson. "You can see the deterioration of the beautiful City...
Comments / 0