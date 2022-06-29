Reporting illegal fireworks during July Fourth holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During the Fourth of July holiday it is important to be aware of how to celebrate safely and report illegal fireworks.

To report illegal fireworks from July 2 through 4, call the fireworks hotline at 661-868-6070 between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Residents in the county and city can report illegal fireworks using the Illegal Firework Reporter website 24 hours a day, according to a press release sent out by the City of Bakersfield.

The release says, Bakersfield residents can use the City of Bakersfield website, mobile app, or email firework@bakersfieldfire.us until midnight on July 5.

Local officials urge, do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

While purchasing fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, it is crucial to keep in mind illegal fireworks can easily look like legal fireworks, according to the KCFD You light it We Right it website .

The website says, legal fireworks obtain a California State Fire Marshal Safe and Sane seal. If you purchase fireworks from a website, such as Facebook, they are most likely illegal.

In Bakersfield legal firework sales start on July 1. In Delano, Maricopa, Wasco and parts of the county legal firework sales started on June 28. For more information on usage and sales of fireworks visit the KCFD website .

Any kind of fireworks are not allowed in mountain communities. The use of any illegal fireworks or modified safe and sane fireworks is punishable with a fine of $1,500, according to the KCFD website. Any use of safe and sane fireworks outside of permitted times is also punishable with a $1,500 citation.

You can check permitted times in your area by visiting the KCFD website .

To turn in illegal or legal fireworks year round drop them off at any KCFD station and there will be no questions asked, according to the website.

