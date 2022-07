Ferdinand Marcos Jr has promised unity during his inauguration speech, even as his paid tribute to the controversial legacy of his dictator father. Marcos Jr, who began his term as president of the Philippines on Thursday, invoked his father’s legacy as he promised he would deliver for the country. “I once knew a man who saw what little had been achieved since independence in a land of people with the greatest potential for achievement. And yet they were poor. But he got it done - sometimes with the needed support, sometimes without. So will it be with his son. You will get no excuses from me,” he said.

CHINA ・ 1 DAY AGO