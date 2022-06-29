See live election results from Steven Palazzo, Mike Ezell runoff in US Congress race
The polls are now closed, South Mississippi.
Keep up with election results in real time tonight as incumbent Steven Palazzo and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell face off for Southern Mississippi’s votes in Republican runoff in the U.S. House race in the 4th Congressional District.
The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face off against Democrat Johnny DuPree and Independent Alden Johnson in the general election in November.
Below are election results for all districts in the state:
