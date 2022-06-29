See live election results from Steven Palazzo, Mike Ezell runoff in US Congress race

The polls are now closed, South Mississippi.

Keep up with election results in real time tonight as incumbent Steven Palazzo and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell face off for Southern Mississippi’s votes in Republican runoff in the U.S. House race in the 4th Congressional District.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face off against Democrat Johnny DuPree and Independent Alden Johnson in the general election in November.

Below are election results for all districts in the state:

Republican candidates for representative of Mississippi’s fourth district incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo, left, and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, right, pose for a photo at WLOX studios in Gulfport before participating in a debate on Friday, June 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Rep. Steven Palazzo, who is running to be the Republican candidate for Mississippi’s fourth congressional district, talks to his opponent, Sheriff Mike Ezell, during a debate at WLOX in Gulfport on Friday, June 24, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a Republican candidate for Mississippi’s Fourth District Congressional seat, arrives to vote in his runoff election at First Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula with his wife Suzette on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com