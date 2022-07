BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us dropped to the 50s this morning, but highs near 90 on the way this afternoon. Daily shower and storm chances through the holiday weekend. After a pleasant start to today it will be hotter by the afternoon. More heat and humidity is on the way for Thursday, with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. At this time, it appears the sticky, unsettled weather will linger into our 4th of July Monday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO