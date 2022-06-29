Suspect accused of Kansas man's stabbing death

A teenager was brought into Lawrence Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the foot, according to police. The 17-year-old was reported to be at the hospital with the wound, which was not life-threatening, around 12:30 a.m., and at the same time, police were responding to a call of gunshots heard in the 2400 block of Louisiana Street, said police spokesperson Laura McCabe. Officers responding to the incident on Louisiana Street found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the roof and shell casings nearby, McCabe said.

