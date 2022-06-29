ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect accused of Kansas man's stabbing death

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made an arrest. Just after 3p.m. June 25, police responded to...

hutchpost.com

WIBW

Lawrence man sentenced to 3+ years in accidental shooting death of 2-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of the accidental shooting death of a Lawrence 2-year-old has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for leaving the stolen handgun in reach of children. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says that on Monday, June 27, Bishop Mendoza was...
WIBW

2 deceased dogs found inside tarps in creek near Kansas post office

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deceased dogs have been found inside separate tarps in the water on Thursday afternoon near the Berryton Post Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after noon on Thursday, June 30, the Emergency Communications Center received reports of a tarp in the water near the 7100 block of SE Berryton Rd.
BERRYTON, KS
KSNT News

Man flees from police twice, tries to sneak drugs into jail

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man on a stolen motorcycle who ran away from officers twice in one day. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers tried to pull over Shane Dreher near SW 16th and Topeka Boulevard for traffic violations. Dreher tried to speed off, but the motorcycle stalled so he ran […]
LJWORLD

Lawrence police believe a teenage gunshot victim and a spate of reported paintball incidents are related

A teenager was brought into Lawrence Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the foot, according to police. The 17-year-old was reported to be at the hospital with the wound, which was not life-threatening, around 12:30 a.m., and at the same time, police were responding to a call of gunshots heard in the 2400 block of Louisiana Street, said police spokesperson Laura McCabe. Officers responding to the incident on Louisiana Street found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the roof and shell casings nearby, McCabe said.
WIBW

Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans are behind bars after three separate criminal cases involving firearms, drugs, or both. The Topeka Police Department says around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers from the community policing unit had been patrolling the area of Walmart East at 1301 SW 37th St. when they saw a resident they knew had warrants out for her arrest.
Emporia gazette.com

Rape report under investigation

Emporia Police were investigating a reported rape Wednesday. There's no word of any arrests. Police logs suggest detectives received the report during the midday hours Tuesday. But a spokesman did not reveal any details. “We don't release anything at all, as far as location, to protect the victim,” Capt. Ray...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

71-year-old arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana found during search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old Topeka man is behind bars after police officers allegedly found marijuana and crack cocaine during a search warrant. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, June 29, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 600 block of Medford Ave. in connection to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man allegedly attempted to outrun a methamphetamine arrest early Tuesday morning after Shawnee Co. deputies stopped his SUV when he ran out and hid underneath a nearby truck. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, deputies arrested...
WIBW

KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agents with KBI’s Northeast Child Victims Task Force seized evidence from a home in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that its Northeast Child Victims Task Force executed a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning, June 28.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arson suspected in east Topeka strip mall fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews have deemed the cause of a fire at an east Topeka strip mall to have been intentionally set. Topeka Fire Department crews were called to the area of 6th and Carnahan Ave. around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning with reports of a fire.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police office have surrounded a home on N....
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. deputies find man hiding under truck

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man attempting to flee from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was found hiding under a truck Tuesday. Derek S. Devlin, 37, was pulled over by deputies on Tuesday, June 28, just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of NW Van Buren Street. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect arrested after 2-state chase in stolen truck

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend chase across state lines. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers attempted to stop a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the area of 10th and U.S.59, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police were following a tip that the truck was stolen.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man assaults deputy in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man is being held on a $75,000 bond by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on aggravated assault charges after assaulting an officer, according to the sheriff’s office. Ryan Taylor, 25, was arrested on June 25, at 11:10 p.m. and released two days later on June 27 at 5:45 p.m. Taylor […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

