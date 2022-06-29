ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County, Frederick city officials to continue talks about west-side library branch

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is scheduled to hold a public meeting Wednesday with county and Frederick city officials about plans for a library branch on the west side of the city, the county said Monday.

Gardner has invited members of the Frederick County Council, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor and the Frederick Board of Aldermen to attend.

The meeting will be at Winchester Hall on East Church Street, and it is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Residents of the west side of Frederick said during a town hall meeting with county officials in May that they want the new library to be within walking distance of schools and homes, so children can easily access it.

There are two potential locations under consideration for the new library branch. One is at 800 Oak St., along Himes Avenue. It’s a 209,000-square-foot facility the county purchased last year after leasing it for a mass COVID-19 vaccination site. It would be used for more than just the library.

City aldermen, though, have expressed reservations about changing the zoning to allow a library at that site.

The second location is a 3.24-acre site owned by the city of Frederick along Contender Way, near Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.

Residents have said at public forums that the city’s downtown library branch is not convenient for those on the west side, which is home to Spanish-speaking and low-income communities that have felt excluded from county government processes, including where their library branch will end up.

County and city officials will take public comment at the end of the meeting. People can comment in person at Winchester Hall or over the phone by calling 855-925-2801 and dialing code 2449.

The county will broadcast the meeting on FCG TV, available on cable channels 19 and 1085 and on the county's website at FrederickCountyMd.gov/FCGTV. Translated captions will be available at FrederickCountyMd.gov/PublicBriefings.

