San Francisco, CA

Anchovies are reportedly raining from the sky across San Francisco

By Sam Moore
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
People have noticed fish falling from the sky as far inland as the...

It’s Raining Anchovies in San Francisco

Anchovies have been falling from the sky onto the streets of San Francisco, with experts theorizing it may be due to an explosion in anchovy populations nearby. A Reddit user posted that “about 12 eight-inch silver fish just rained down from the sky onto [her] friend’s house (roof and back deck),” near Sutro Park in Outer Richmond.
NBC Bay Area

Fish Falling From the Sky in SF? There's an Explanation

People on social media have claimed fish have been falling from the sky in San Francisco. Turns out, there’s a scientific explanation. “It’s an amazing thing, it is raining fish, it’s raining a few anchovies at least and we have seen that happen before in 2017,” said Bill Keener with the Marine Mammal Center.
wjtn.com

Coyote spotted roaming the streets of downtown San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- It seems to be summer vacation for San Francisco's coyotes, as one was spotted ditching the woods and taking to the city's streets for a downtown stroll. The coyote was captured on video in the city’s Laurel Heights neighborhood by Christian Calderon, who saw the animal on Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue, according to ABC News affiliate, KGO.
Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
‘We’re still here’: Kevin Epps celebrates 20 years of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’

At a joyous Juneteenth gathering in the Bayview, the filmmaker reflected on Black art and resiliency in San Francisco. On the steps of the Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre off Third and Newcomb this past Juneteenth, Bayview Opera House Program Manager Ashley Smiley and Straight Outta Hunters Point film director Kevin Epps prepare for the night’s big event, a 20th anniversary celebration of his landmark film.
SFGate

The Daily 06-28-22 Beloved Bay Area theme park to close permanently in near future

Santa Clara, USA - March 26, 2012: California's Great America is an amusement park located in Santa Clara, California that is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. It is one of four major amusement parks that operate around the San Francisco Bay Area. Cedar Fair verified that a long-term agreement was reached with the San Francisco 49ers regarding parking and construction of a new stadium adjacent to Great America. (maybefalse/Getty Images)
Sri Ravipati

Wednesday in SF: City plans to end single-family zoning

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are the top local headlines for June 29. San Francisco moves forward with plan to end single-family zoning. Housing development advocates scored a major win on Tuesday: San Francisco supervisors voted 6-4 to abandon single-family zoning under a new ordinance, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
An Easy New Way to See Redwoods in the San Francisco Bay Area

A newly opened hiking trail in the San Francisco Bay Area supplies a wide-ranging survey of California's scenic wonders, all within a manageable distance and on easily traversable terrain. Located in the hills above the town of La Honda in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, the 1.3-mile...
San José Spotlight

New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose

A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic – more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown’s recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.... The post New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead After Boats Collide in San Francisco Bay

One person died Thursday in a boat collision on the San Francisco Bay that resulted in one of the vessels spinning out of control, police said. The collision between a center console boat and a sailboat happened roughly 1 mile southwest of Angel Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.
SFGate

The Daily 06-30-22 Kaitlin Armstrong arrested in Costa Rica in killing of SF cyclist

Professional cyclist Moriah Wilson was in Austin, Texas, preparing to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race at the time of her death. (Wilson Family via GoFundMe) Kaitlin Armstrong — the 34-year-old yoga teacher and real estate agent accused of fatally shooting San Francisco elite cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson (pictured) on May 11 — has been apprehended after 43 days on the run , the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday.
SFGate

