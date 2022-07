With Independence Day right around the corner, the Lassen National Forest becomes a popular destination for recreational activities. Forest Service officials urge residents and forest visitors to keep wildfire prevention in mind, particularly during Independence Day celebrations. It only takes one out-of-control campfire or careless individual to ignite a wildfire. Everyone is requested to exercise safety, especially when it comes to camping, cutting fuelwood and even driving in the Forest. Here are a few reminders that will help ensure a safe holiday for your family.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO