Feds reject Oregon State Hospital's 1st attempt to fix issues found in surprise inspection
By Brandon Kamerman, KVAL.com staff
kpic
2 days ago
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - The Oregon State Hospital is still waiting for approval on a revised plan to address a number of failures detailed in a 134-page report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The State Hospital's initial plan, devised after a January 2022 inspection found problems...
Oregon has failed to make key changes intended to reduce improper opioid prescriptions, the Secretary of State’s office said Wednesday in a follow-up report to a 2018 audit that identified a host of problems with the state’s use of a database tracking prescriptions of addictive medications. Only four...
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released Wednesday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the previous biweekly period. OHA reported 20,451 new cases of COVID-19 from June 12 to June 25, a 2.8% decrease over the previous biweekly total of...
It took a few years, but Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health agency has finalized rules protecting Oregon workers from heat and smoke. The heat rules went into effect June 15, and the wildfire smoke rules on July 1. A trio of business groups sued June 21 in U.S. District...
More than 120,000 tax lots across Oregon are in areas prone to wildfires and are considered at “high” or “extreme” risk of burning, according to a new statewide map being released Thursday. More importantly for owners, some 80,000 of those properties potentially face new building code...
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
In February, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson had an unusual announcement to make at a meeting with two other city officials. According to a memo authored by those officials — City Administrator Scott Derickson and City Attorney N. Robert Shields — Swenson explained that he had information about “criminal activity” at an unnamed Woodburn business, and that he’d recently learned there was an ongoing criminal investigation into that business.
Approximately 80 people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike, protesting conditions inside the facility, according to Oregon’s federal public defender. “We heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed [Monday] that about 80 people...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law that takes effect Friday makes major changes in Oregon's process for determining whether and how arrested individuals can be released from jail before their first court hearing or trial, with a new system that focuses on their danger to the community -- not whether they can afford bail.
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Thursday welcomed the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rollout of the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map. The statewide, interactive map was created through the passage of Senate Bill 762 (passed in 2021) and...
Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state, according to a recent survey. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
Rogue River — A structure fire in Rogue River spread to a half-acre of burning grass, which firefighters put out on Tuesday, June 28. The original structure fire was on the 400 block of Nugget Drive. "We were able to quickly create a break with our bulldozer and firefighters...
Four dams in the Klamath River along the Oregon and California border are in the process of being removed. But that means reservoirs previously used as a water source for firefighting will ultimately be gone too. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation is overseeing the removal of the dams. We learn more from Mark Bransom, CEO of the organization, about what’s being done to balance dam removal and firefighting in the region.
