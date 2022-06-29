ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OR

Feds reject Oregon State Hospital's 1st attempt to fix issues found in surprise inspection

By Brandon Kamerman, KVAL.com staff
kpic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNCTION CITY, Ore. - The Oregon State Hospital is still waiting for approval on a revised plan to address a number of failures detailed in a 134-page report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The State Hospital's initial plan, devised after a January 2022 inspection found problems...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Junction City, OR
Government
City
Junction City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Veneta, OR
Local
Oregon Government
nwlaborpress.org

Oregon OSHA heat and smoke rules official as of July 1

It took a few years, but Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health agency has finalized rules protecting Oregon workers from heat and smoke. The heat rules went into effect June 15, and the wildfire smoke rules on July 1. A trio of business groups sued June 21 in U.S. District...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Police investigation in Woodburn adds intrigue to shakeup in Oregon Senate race

In February, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson had an unusual announcement to make at a meeting with two other city officials. According to a memo authored by those officials — City Administrator Scott Derickson and City Attorney N. Robert Shields — Swenson explained that he had information about “criminal activity” at an unnamed Woodburn business, and that he’d recently learned there was an ongoing criminal investigation into that business.
WOODBURN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Oregon State Hospital#The Oregon State Hospital#The State Hospital#Medicare
klcc.org

80 people in Oregon’s federal prison go on hunger strike over conditions

Approximately 80 people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike, protesting conditions inside the facility, according to Oregon’s federal public defender. “We heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed [Monday] that about 80 people...
SHERIDAN, OR
KGW

Oregon COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations outpace June forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
northeastoregonnow.com

Thousands of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage in July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
WPFO

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
philomathnews.com

Across regions, politics, Oregonians share concerns that the future will include more wildfires

Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state, according to a recent survey. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Nonprofit behind Klamath River dam removal offers plan for allocating water to fight wildfires in region

Four dams in the Klamath River along the Oregon and California border are in the process of being removed. But that means reservoirs previously used as a water source for firefighting will ultimately be gone too. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation is overseeing the removal of the dams. We learn more from Mark Bransom, CEO of the organization, about what’s being done to balance dam removal and firefighting in the region.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy