UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Makenna Elrod was a light to all who knew her."She loved her family and friends so much," her mom April Brown Elrod said.Makenna was one of 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting May 24, and in the time since then her mom has worked to ensure she is remembered for who she was.Elrod said her 10-year-old daughter "loved to play softball, gymnastics, loved to dance and sing, play with fidgets and spend time with her family." Softball was new to her this year but she fell in love with the sport and her teammates,...

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO