ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, AR

Arkansas Gridiron Icons podcast: Frank Vines changed Arkansas high school football

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9hOP_0gP1dIw100

By Kyle Sutherland

Growing up in Van Buren as a multisport athlete mentored by Clair Bates, Frank Vines always knew he wanted to get into coaching.

He chased that dream following a college football career under Buddy Bob Benson at Ouachita Baptist University. After brief stints as an assistant at Mena and his alma mater Van Buren, Vines initially rejected an offer to become Alma's head football coach from longtime superintendent Charles Dyer in 1976, but later retracted.

That decision changed the landscape of high school football, not only in the River Valley, but in Arkansas as he would go on to win 270 games along with three state championships during his Hall of Fame career.

Photo submitted by Jeanne Vines

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Diamond Hogs add catcher from Eastern Oklahoma State College

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday night, catcher Parker Rowland announced that he will be joining the Arkansas baseball team next season. Rowland comes over from Eastern Oklahoma State College after a dominant season. In 2022 the Tulsa native hit .408 with twelve home runs and 78 RBI's. He also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fanrecap.com

JUCO Gold Glove winner commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas recently landed a commitment from the top fielding third baseman in junior college baseball. Ben McLaughlin (6-3, 175 pounds) announced on his Twitter page in May that he will transfer to the Razorbacks from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. McLaughlin, a native of Golden, Colo., has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas earns program record 7th place finish in Directors’ Cup Standings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second straight year, Arkansas earned a program record with a seventh place finish in the final standings of 2021-22 Learfield Directors’ Cup released on Thursday by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of America (NACDA). The Razorbacks tallied eight Southeastern Conference championships and recorded nine top-10 national finishes to best the program’s previous Directors’ Cup best finish, eighth, in the 2020-21 athletics season.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Diamond Hog 3B pledge McLaughlin hopes to have instant impact

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON While the headlines have been full lately of Arkansas baseball players announcing they were entering the NCAA transfer portal, a soon to be Razorback got a little unexpected attention on Wednesday. That would be a second-team junior college All-American third baseman and gold glove winner in Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College star […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alma, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Van Buren, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Football
Van Buren, AR
Football
Alma, AR
Sports
Alma, AR
Education
City
Donaldson, AR
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Mena, AR
Van Buren, AR
Sports
Van Buren, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Arkansas Loses Linebacker Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2023 linebacker Everett Roussaw has decommitted from Arkansas. Roussaw, 6-2, 220, attended a Prospect Day on Jan. 22 and then committed to the Hogs at 6 a.m. the next morning. He was at Arkansas the June 10 weekend for an official visit. It seemed he was very excited about Arkansas, but on Tuesday he reopened his recruiting.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Walker White Was Impressive at Arkansas Camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Christian Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White is among the nation’s top quarterbacks and he’s gaining the scholarship offers to prove it. White, 6-3, 220, has a long list of scholarship offers including one from Arkansas. Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains watched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#High School Football#Arkansas High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hall Of Fame
kuaf.com

How to Save a Building

In May, The Benedictine nuns of St. Scholastica in Fort Smith shocked residents and historic preservationists across Arkansas when they announced they would be demolishing their 98-year-old monastery. Rachell Patton with Preserve Arkansas was one of many people who tried to save the building, unsuccessfully. She spoke with Ozarks at Large about the importance of historic preservation and why the St. Scholastica announcement hit a nerve with so many.
FORT SMITH, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research tracking cattle disease turns up invasive ticks in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Scientists conducting research on tick-transmitted cattle diseases in Arkansas have turned up new samples of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The Asian longhorned tick, also known as a bush tick, was found in May by Elizabeth Smith, extension entomology program tech for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, who was collecting ticks from cattle at the Savoy Research Complex. The tick was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, lab for testing. APHIS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw Sports Complex Ribbon Cutting held

The Sallisaw Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday, June 24, at the Sallisaw Sports Complex celebrating the facility’s managing youth leagues induction into the Chamber. Shown from the left is Melanie Potter, Beth Mayo, Kristen Peerson, Miranda Williams, Amber Hyler, Lindsie Dyer, Summer McGarrah, Heather Silva, Denise Kostka, Bryan Warner, Trey Girdner, Maco Warner, Robin Akers, Carol Brown, Jaime Henson, Marty Green and Courtney Barker.
SALLISAW, OK
5NEWS

Rise in electric cars in Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Over the last 30 days, the number of electric and hybrid cars has increased by roughly 500 vehicles in Arkansas. "It’s a sector that’s unique, I think all of us…we’re continuing to see more and more of those charging stations across the state,” Said Scott Hardin.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-49 in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon. The wreck blocked traffic on I-49 northbound near exit 67. It was cleared after 3 p.m. Law enforcement have not yet said if there were any injuries or what caused the accident.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy