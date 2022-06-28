Arkansas Gridiron Icons podcast: Frank Vines changed Arkansas high school football

By Kyle Sutherland

Growing up in Van Buren as a multisport athlete mentored by Clair Bates, Frank Vines always knew he wanted to get into coaching.

He chased that dream following a college football career under Buddy Bob Benson at Ouachita Baptist University. After brief stints as an assistant at Mena and his alma mater Van Buren, Vines initially rejected an offer to become Alma's head football coach from longtime superintendent Charles Dyer in 1976, but later retracted.

That decision changed the landscape of high school football, not only in the River Valley, but in Arkansas as he would go on to win 270 games along with three state championships during his Hall of Fame career.

Photo submitted by Jeanne Vines