SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a proposal from a Shreveport City Councilman to reduce the hours that some bars can stay open. The ordinance would affect all bars outside of downtown by reducing their open times by two hours. Councilman Jerry Bowman, who authored the ordinance, said there’s so much crime in the city but not enough police officers to respond to it all.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO