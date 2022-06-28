ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Examining Royals' return in Santana deal

MLB
 2 days ago

This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Royals began what will likely be an active Trade Deadline season on Monday by sending first baseman Carlos Santana and cash considerations to the...

www.mlb.com

MLB

The best baseball players born on July 1

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Connor is remembered as baseball's first home run king (until a slugger named Babe Ruth came along), hitting 138 homers in an 18-year career during the dead-ball era. According to his plaque in Cooperstown, the switch-hitting first baseman hit .300 or better 12 times, had a three-homer game in 1886 and went 6-for-6 in a game in 1895. Connor is also credited with helping the New York Gothams become the "Giants" in 1885 due to his size -- listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. The full extent of his power-hitting prowess wasn't uncovered until long after his death (due to inconsistent record-keeping in the 19th century), and in 1976, he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.
BASEBALL
MLB

Smiles up and down lineup as bats go wild

CHICAGO -- In a tough overall season like the one the Cubs are currently enduring, striking a balance between targeting individual goals and keeping a team-first mentality presents a challenge for players. On Thursday afternoon, Ian Happ explained how he approaches the situation. "It's about celebrating those little victories," Happ...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Mariners like 'The Way You Move,' Cal: Raleigh's triple keys win

SEATTLE -- ﻿Cal Raleigh﻿ changed his walk-up tune on May 23, a transition from country to Outkast, the Atlanta rap icons who ruled the music scene during his childhood. And in a quirky coincidence, his new song’s title was an apt personification of his heroics during the Mariners’ 8-6 win over Oakland on Thursday night.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

1, 2, 3! Perez helps Bucs make HR history

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen didn’t move his feet. He didn’t need to. He knew. As Michael Perez’s third home run sailed through the Pittsburgh night sky, the Brewers' right fielder placed his hands on his hips and took up a thousand-yard stare. He wasn’t going to watch Perez complete his dance with history.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Bell on Ashcraft: 'One of those nights you can learn from'

CHICAGO -- Until Thursday, the Reds had won six of the seven games that rookie pitcher Graham Ashcraft started this season. This time, however, Ashcraft endured his shortest and worst outing in the big leagues. Not able to complete three innings, Ashcraft did not pitch well while his defense at...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Why Witt could be the next 5-tool star

Bobby Witt Jr. is really starting to put his tools on display -- all five of them. The Royals' 22-year-old rookie phenom is up to 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases and a Major League-leading five triples; he's making defensive gems; and he has a great arm whether he's at third base or shortstop. He doesn't just have superstar potential, he has five-tool superstar potential. Witt can be the rare player who does everything.
MLB
MLB

J. Turner's 2 HRs keep SD at bay: 'Came up huge'

LOS ANGELES -- It hasn’t been the season the Dodgers have come to expect out of Justin Turner. The third baseman has struggled at the plate, posting his worst numbers since coming to Los Angeles in 2014. Despite Turner’s struggles, manager Dave Roberts continues to insert him into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Votto celebrates HR with his new friend, a young (Cubs!) fan

The legend of Joey Votto grew with another charming fan interaction on Thursday. The Reds, taking on the Cubs at Wrigley Field, got off to a shaky start, surrendering seven unanswered runs in the first three innings of the eventual 15-7 loss. That may have justifiably ruined the mood. Not the case for Votto, who remained upbeat enough to make a new friend while on deck in the top of the fourth.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Houser heading to IL with right elbow injury

PITTSBURGH -- Adrian Houser winced and drew a visit from the athletic trainer. It was a scene that has unfolded too many times for the Brewers’ liking this season. Houser departed his start in Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Pirates at PNC Park after 42 pitches complaining of tightness on the top and back of his right elbow, the latest setback for a Milwaukee rotation that’s already had three starters land on the injured list this season. Houser will become the fourth on Friday, according to manager Craig Counsell.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Uncle Rico approves of prospect's HR 'over those mountains'

This home run call is pretty sweet, but not as cool as hunting wolverines. Actor Jon Gries, better known as Uncle Rico from the 2004 movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” was on hand as a guest broadcaster for the High-A Great Lakes Loons on Thursday. He was lucky enough to catch a glimpse of one of baseball’s budding stars, Dodgers No. 1 prospect Diego Cartaya.
MLB
MLB

Each team's best Draft pick of the past 10 years

The Draft is the best and most cost-effective way to procure and control talent. It's virtually impossible to compete for postseason berths and World Series championships without identifying, selecting and signing future stars. With that in mind, we take a look at each team's biggest Draft success in the last...
MLB
MLB

Sevy finding groove at right time for Yanks

HOUSTON -- The version of Luis Severino on the mound Thursday night resembled the Severino of the 2017-18 seasons, when he made back-to-back All-Star Games and finished third and ninth in AL CY Young voting. Severino was his vintage self in his sixth quality start of the season, striking out...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Here are the All-Star Ballot finalists

Phase 1 of the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot is complete, and the finalists are set to determine the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. The Phase 1 results were revealed Thursday on MLB Network. The leading vote-getter in each league -- Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League -- has received a spot in his team’s starting lineup at the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
MLB

Giménez﻿ hits walk-off HR as 'clutch gene' shines

CLEVELAND -- For a moment, there was reason to be concerned that the Guardians would slip five or six games back in the American League Central this week. But late-game heroics from Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez on consecutive days made sure that wasn’t the case. After...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Kikuchi comes up 'huge' at key time for Toronto

TORONTO -- Timing is everything, and for the entire month of June, Yusei Kikuchi had struggled with that concept. Then, over six innings that were as surprising as they were necessary on Thursday night at Rogers Centre, Kikuchi looked like a brand new man. More than just a 4-1 win to open the series against the Rays, this was an opportunity for the Blue Jays to exhale, even just for a moment.
MLB
MLB

Déjà vu: Twins suffer 3rd blown lead in 5 games

CLEVELAND -- It happened again. Normally, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is quick to find a sense of reassurance and optimism following even the toughest of losses. Thursday was not one of those days. Not when the Twins had been walked off by the Guardians for a second straight game, having blown three leads in the eighth inning or later in the five-game series and having blown five such leads in their past eight games against this divisional rival -- all in the span of a little over a week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Machado's ankle gets immediate test in LA

LOS ANGELES -- Manny Machado isn’t the solution to all that ails the Padres’ offense. But he’s back, and that’s a start. The superstar third baseman returned to the San Diego lineup Thursday night as the Padres took a 3-1 defeat in the opener of a four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. After nine games on the sideline, Machado served as designated hitter, going 1-for-4 with a first-inning double.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

All-Star finalists announced on MLB Network

On the balloting format, which includes two phases of fan voting to determine the All-Star starters. The races to decide the American League and National League All-Star starters from the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot are just getting started. The top two vote-getters at each position, including designated hitter, and...
MLB

