HARTFORD, Conn — Two suspects in the robbery of a credit union were taken into custody in Keney Park on Wednesday morning, police said. The robbery at the Cencorp Federal Credit Union at 2775 Main Street in Hartford was called to the police at 8:35 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the bank, employees told officers the direction the suspects took off towards.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO