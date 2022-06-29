ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Inland Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Inland Hillsborough Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Hillsborough County through 515 PM EDT At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brandon to Riverview. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Temple Terrace, Brandon, Fish Hawk, Riverview, Palm River-Clair Mel, East Lake-Orient Park, Valrico, Seffner, Gibsonton, Florida State Fairgrounds, Mango, Thonotosassa, Tampa Executive Airport, Boyette, Progress Village, Bloomingdale and Dover. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manatee; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Manatee County in west central Florida North central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Myakka River State Park, or 14 miles east of Sarasota, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Manatee State Park, Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, Desoto Lakes and North Sarasota. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

