Teaching teachers about sustainable energy at RHIT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Teachers from around the state are students this week at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

They’re learning about sustainable energy.

The Sustainable Energy Boot Camp allows teachers to create projects such as windmills and solar-fuel-powered cars. They are also learning about coal-powered energy plants.

They’re touring Duke Energy’s power plant in Cayuga and the Indiana Public Service plant located in West Terre Haute.

Among those taking part is Terre Haute North High School science teacher Isaac Turner.

“Duke Energy has been a great source of inspiration for the Wabash Valley, so when I heard about this program they were offering, I was on board to come and be a part of it,” said Turner.

Turner adds that the class has given him great ideas for labs and projects he can do with his students.

