ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Teaching teachers about sustainable energy at RHIT

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeGfw_0gP1a0Ep00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Teachers from around the state are students this week at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

They’re learning about sustainable energy.

The Sustainable Energy Boot Camp allows teachers to create projects such as windmills and solar-fuel-powered cars. They are also learning about coal-powered energy plants.

They’re touring Duke Energy’s power plant in Cayuga and the Indiana Public Service plant located in West Terre Haute.

Knox County groups work together to combat homelessness

Among those taking part is Terre Haute North High School science teacher Isaac Turner.

“Duke Energy has been a great source of inspiration for the Wabash Valley, so when I heard about this program they were offering, I was on board to come and be a part of it,” said Turner.

Turner adds that the class has given him great ideas for labs and projects he can do with his students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is moving

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A program designed to help individuals whose lives have been severely disrupted by their mental illness is expanding. At Thursday’s Good Samaritan Board of Governors meeting, the board approved a plan to move their Samaritan Center Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse to a larger location. The move comes after the current facility […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New resource aims to help the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Much-needed help is coming to the homeless community in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, Reach Services opened its new Pathways Day Center. The building is located at 504 S. 15th St. The organization aims to provide several resources in one centralized location. These include training, job placement, free laundry services and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley. This list will be updated as more event details come in. Indiana Brazil Monday, July 4at Forest ParkFireworks to begin at 10 p.m. Clinton Sunday, July […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Terre Haute, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
City
Cayuga, IN
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Industry
Terre Haute, IN
Industry
West Terre Haute, IN
Education
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Education
City
West Terre Haute, IN
WTWO/WAWV

High temps increase the need of local HVAC repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As we continue to beat the heat amidst high temperatures, HVAC systems play a vital role in keeping homes and buildings cool. If one of these systems were to break or give out, it could mean big trouble for those impacted. Roehm Refrigeration Heating & Cooling Vice President Beth D’Amico […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene County General Hospital opens new facilities

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Greene County General Hospital celebrated the opening of several newly constructed facilities Wednesday. The ribbon cutting marked the finish of a project that began with their groundbreaking 8 months ago in November of 2021. The addition includes a new MRI suite, a new Ultrasound suite, and updated and […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes officials express optimism for new EMS system

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For over 20 years, Knox County was one of the only counties in the state without a subsidized EMS service. As a result, residents didn’t have to pay a tax for their ambulance service. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum said he knew that wouldn’t last forever. “We knew the day was going […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Two new hotels coming to Terre Haute's downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Grant money from the state is helping grow Terre Haute's downtown area. The city has received over $4 million to add two hotels and a parking garage in the area. These buildings will be built on the corner of 7th and Wabash. This is where the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Rhit#Duke Energy#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTHI

New additions coming to Terre Haute's Rea Park thanks to grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One park on Terre Haute's southside is getting some new additions and improvements. The city hopes to refurbish the historical clubhouse located at the park. It hopes to use the building as a gathering space for weddings and dinners. Additionally, a walking track, splash pad and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grants aim to enhance life in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Central Plaza is coming to the City of Sullivan thanks to $1.5 million in "READI" funding. The plaza will be located just south of the Sullivan Civic Center. The name came from the old Central Elementary School that used to sit on the property. There will...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

READI funds to boost Billie Creek Village

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Billie Creek Village in Parke County was awarded $250,000 in READI Grant funds last week. Those funds will be used to help restore and preserve buildings in the village in hopes of bringing in more tourism in the area. Billie Creek Business Manager Gregg Larson said that maintenance work is being […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Homeless
WTWO/WAWV

Too few volunteers forces Frontier Day Parade cancellation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Independence Day tradition will not take place this year. The Wabash Valley Horsemen’s Association organizes the Frontier Day Parade. The group posted on its Facebook page that it does not have enough help to organize and hold this year’s event. The parade has been going on for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County groups work together to combat homelessness

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Janet Kitchin has seen problems of homelessness firsthand at the Knox County Public Library. “After the pandemic, and we opened up more hours at the library, it just seems like we had an influx of people who were homeless, or needing all different kinds of assistance,” Kitchin, the adult programming manager at […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vermillion Co. leaders to rebrand the county

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission held a community forum to get community opinion on how the county can rebrand itself on Monday. County leaders said that they want to improve public perception and the image of the county to retain and bring new people to the county. Vermillion County EDC […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana’s largest Independence Day Parade prepares for annual tradition

LINTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Indiana’s largest Independence Day parade prepares for yet another year of annual traditions. The Linton Freedom Festival Parade is one of the town’s continued Independence Day celebrations along with a carnival, live bands, contests, and fireworks. As Linton is only a few days out from one of the communities biggest traditions, […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy