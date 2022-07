PICTURED: The Mighty Cash Cats are regulars at The Canyon in Agoura Hills. Photo submitted. The life and music of Johnny Cash loom large in American culture. The son of Arkansas cotton farmers, he rose from his impoverished beginnings to find fame and fortune on the airwaves and in the concert halls of the 1950s and continued to be a figure of admiration and influence until his death in 2003. His songs of love and loss, trials and tribulations, fall from grace and eventual redemption were mirrored in his own life. Despite struggles with addiction, adultery and brushes with the law, he wrote a string of hits that have become classics, renewed his faith in God, and became known for his social activism and numerous collaborations with everyone from Elvis Presley to U2. Cash would be inducted into the Halls of Fame for three separate music genres (country, rock and roll and gospel) and today remains one of the best-selling artists of all time.

