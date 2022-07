The following has been provided by the United States Postal Service:. The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire new employees for delivery and retail positions in Alexandria. You can learn about these positions at a USPS Job Fair on Thursday, June 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Alexandria Main Post Office, 1715 Odom St., Alexandria, LA 71301. Postal officials will be on hand to explain the application process and answer any job-related questions.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO