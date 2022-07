CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Attending Catawba County Board of Education meetings has become a monthly event for Catawba County grandmother Michelle Teague. "I actually started because of the masks in August. There was a group of other moms that I had met at the first school board meeting in August of last year and actually we co-founded with another group of moms, 'The Momma Bears of Catawba County,'” Teague said.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO