Summit County, CO

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to host annual trailhead hosting day

By Cody Jones
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of the Dillon Ranger District and Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance will be partnering for the annual Trailhead Hosting Day on Saturday, July 2. Volunteers from both...

www.summitdaily.com

Summit Daily News

How to have fun in Summit County this Fourth of July

July has arrived, and with it there will be a slew of patriotic parties in honor of Independence Day. Like last year, many favorite festivities are returning to fill the weekend with holiday joy. However, no public fireworks will be happening this year. Local governments haven’t put on a fireworks display on July Fourth since 2017 due to reasons such as fire risk, traffic and the coronavirus pandemic.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Safe Bars training available in Summit County

Safe Bar-trained businesses see benefits, such as:. Promotion on safebars.org website, social media and a window decal that assures patrons that their safety is important to the business, so customers are more likely to return and employees feel more comfortable in a place that prioritizes respect and safety. Staff preparedness:...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Linda Harmon: Friends of the Lower Blue River are fighting the good fight

Climate Change is an undeniable and definite fact whether you like it not. As a grandmother of three, this is a topic near and dear to my heart. I’ve never understood why climate deniers are so adamant in their refusal to accept the fact that climate change will completely affect where we live in the next few decades. I am extremely grateful for the foresight and hard work being done by people who do believe in science and fully understand the grave dangers climate change presents for communities like Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County officials table request to make changes to neighborhood on Bald Mountain near Sally Barber Trail due to concerns

Summit County Commissioners have decided not to immediately approve minor modifications to the planned unit development outlined for the Ranch at Breckenridge, near Bald Mountain. Suzanne Sabo, principal of Allen-Guerra Architecture, purchased a 212-acre plot of land called the Ranch at Breckenridge and wants to fulfill the original purpose of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Summit County, CO
Society
City
Dillon, CO
County
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Lack of child care pushes families out of the county

Life in Summit County can come with many cost-of-living hurdles. For some it’s housing, but for others the leading problem is affordable and available child care. Early Childhood Options Program Manager Catherine Schaaf said Summit County’s combined waitlist for child care is more than 600 names long, and it can take years for families to earn a spot.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Where to stock up for your own Fourth of July holiday party

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Fourth of July weekend is here and with it comes a slew of parades, concerts and other activities. But what do you do before or after the events? Relaxing at home is a good option. You can do this with a nice meal in, or, depending on one’s energy levels, host a small gathering for friends or throw a larger after-party.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Ski Resort shifts hours ahead of stormy holiday weekend

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced that it is planning on opening the BreckConnect Gondola and its Epic Discovery activities a half hour earlier than usual. Specifically, Friday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 5, the BreckConnect Gondola will open at 9 a.m. instead...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Ski Cooper announces season passes for 2022-23 winter season

Ski Cooper, the Lake County-owned ski area near Leadville, recently announced in a news release that season passes for winter season 2022-23 will officially go on sale on Friday, July 1. Season passes will start at $329 for ages 15-74 and $149 for ages 6-14. Certain Ski Cooper season passes...
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Summit Daily News

Kathleen Neel beats incumbent in Summit County treasurer election

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the final, unofficial results. Challenger Kathleen Neel has beaten incumbent Ryne Scholl in the election for Summit County treasurer. In total, 3,457 votes were tallied in the race. Neel received 1,876 votes, or 54.27% of the votes cast, while Scholl...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Boulder residents express concerns about human behavior at Vision Zero update meeting

Boulder is in the midst of an effort to better understand how safe people feel walking, cycling, driving or taking other modes of transportation in the city. Transportation staff on Wednesday conducted a virtual meeting to gauge exactly this and to answer community questions as Boulder moves toward updating its Vision Zero Action Plan.
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE

