Climate Change is an undeniable and definite fact whether you like it not. As a grandmother of three, this is a topic near and dear to my heart. I’ve never understood why climate deniers are so adamant in their refusal to accept the fact that climate change will completely affect where we live in the next few decades. I am extremely grateful for the foresight and hard work being done by people who do believe in science and fully understand the grave dangers climate change presents for communities like Summit County.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO