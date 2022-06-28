Recovery efforts continue after flooding in Randall, Minn.
By Karen Scullin
fox9.com
2 days ago
RANDALL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The water level on the Elk River is starting to drop, but the recovery is just beginning for families in Randall, Minnesota. The small city in central Minnesota was hit by heavy rains last week leading to widespread flooding that has forced families out of their...
(Morrison County, MN)--Douglas County certainly isn't the only county dealing with severe weather this spring and summer. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the Morrison County State of Emergency Declaration for critical infrastructure within Morrison County. This includes cities and townships within Morrison County. The incident period included is...
The mayor of Randall says his central Minnesota town is recovering after major flooding over the weekend. The Little Elk River runs right through Randall, a town of about 600 people just northwest of Little Falls. Nearly a foot of rain deluged the town during a storm last Thursday night...
Crow Wing County is working with the State of Minnesota to survey residential and. Crow Wing County has suffered a substantial amount of damage to their homes,. businesses, and structures. The dates these storms occurred were May 29th-30th and June 20th-24th storms. Deadline to respond to the survey is July...
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota is known not only for its countless lakes but also the beautiful resorts where Minnesota natives and visitors alike can spend a week or more relaxing by the waterfront. The Bug-Bee Hive Resort has more than 100 years of history in central Minnesota. The...
A traffic accident occurred near Irondale Township in Crow Wing County today. According to Public Information Officer Lt. Gordon Shank’s report, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer on Highway 210 westbound when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
CROSBY -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck items that fell off a trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 210 just outside of Crosby in Crow Wing Township. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 44-year-old...
A small town in Minnesota got hit with severe thunderstorms and rain as flooding completely hammered the town. The flooding happened in the small town of Randall, Minnesota. The town has a population of about 600 and a slogan that says "Little city with a big heart". The last time a flood happened in this town was back in 1972. Residents reported that the small town received over 13 inches of rain in a single day back then, however official precipitation data does not exist for it.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94.
Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
Effective: 2022-06-29 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Chippewa; Douglas; Grant; Lac qui Parle; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Traverse; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS GRANT LAC QUI PARLE OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS SWIFT TRAVERSE WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
RANDALL - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol reopened one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls in Morrison County on Sunday. One lane of westbound Highway 10 remains closed due to water over the road until further notice. .
The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.
The last few windy days have been carrying bits and pieces of styrofoam, paper, and wood through the neighborhood blocks on 6th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids, where demolition of the old Pleasantview Elementary school is underway. SAYING THEIR GOODBYES. There have been many families driving by, paying their last...
We’re coming up on the 4th of July Weekend in the Brainerd Lakes Area and that means MORE FIREWORKS and PARADES than you can “shake a sparkler at!”. Here is a list of places you can catch 4th of July Fireworks and/or Parades here in the BLA!. SATURDAY…...
WATAB TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A drone that dropped candy where kids were fishing was an "ill-conceived effort" to get video footage for social media, and wasn't an attempt to engage in criminal activity, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. In an update Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office has...
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, June 27, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. The City’s final audit presentation for 20-21. Corey Luckow is the City’s newest police officer. A public hearing for potential TIF district #63 (Woodland...
Paul Bunyan Land, Brainerd’s amusement park, was broken into early Monday morning, and the search is on for suspects in the burglary. For over 70 years, Paul Bunyan Land has been an attraction for visitors to spend a day having fun and making memories, but an unpleasant story formed Monday morning when a troubling discovery was made by the park’s owners.
Comments / 0