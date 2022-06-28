Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

MANISTEE COUNTY — Voters will choose between three candidates vying in the Aug. 2 primary election for the Republican nomination for the 102nd District House seat. Curt VanderWall, Ryan Sebolt and Ryan E. Roberts are on the Republican ticket. Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Brian Hosticka in the general election.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in suburban Detroit, health officials said Wednesday. The case was identified in an Oakland County resident who is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Michigan residents are reminded to avoid foam on waterbodies like lakes, rivers and streams as temperatures warm to reduce exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" called PFAS. Foam can form on any waterbody and sometimes can have harmful chemicals in it like high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances commonly known...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana's largest department is getting new leadership, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday. Adam Meier is leaving as director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services on Aug. 12 due to an ongoing family health issue, the governor's office said in a statement. He will be succeeded by Charlie Brereton, the health department's chief of staff and Gianforte's health care policy advisory.
