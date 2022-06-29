Suspect accused of Kansas man's stabbing death

Formal charges have been filed in Franklin County against the woman accused of leading local law enforcement on a four-county chase Saturday. According to County Attorney Brandon Jones, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada has been charged with single counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault, aggravated vehicular burglary, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Estrada had her first appearance in Franklin County District Court Tuesday afternoon at which time she was placed on $500,000 bond and had her next appearance set for 1 pm Jul. 7 via Zoom.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO