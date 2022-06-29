ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

Suspect accused of Kansas man's stabbing death

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made an arrest. Just after 3p.m. June 25, police responded to...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

KBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man killed in the June 24 officer-involved shooting in Topeka. Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka, was killed by officers after coming at officers with a knife in his hand. Earlier the bureau released its initial findings of the incident. Just before 9 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 deceased dogs found inside tarps in creek near Kansas post office

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deceased dogs have been found inside separate tarps in the water on Thursday afternoon near the Berryton Post Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after noon on Thursday, June 30, the Emergency Communications Center received reports of a tarp in the water near the 7100 block of SE Berryton Rd.
BERRYTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Ottawa, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Man flees from police twice, tries to sneak drugs into jail

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man on a stolen motorcycle who ran away from officers twice in one day. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers tried to pull over Shane Dreher near SW 16th and Topeka Boulevard for traffic violations. Dreher tried to speed off, but the motorcycle stalled so he ran […]
WIBW

Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans are behind bars after three separate criminal cases involving firearms, drugs, or both. The Topeka Police Department says around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers from the community policing unit had been patrolling the area of Walmart East at 1301 SW 37th St. when they saw a resident they knew had warrants out for her arrest.
Emporia gazette.com

Rape report under investigation

Emporia Police were investigating a reported rape Wednesday. There's no word of any arrests. Police logs suggest detectives received the report during the midday hours Tuesday. But a spokesman did not reveal any details. “We don't release anything at all, as far as location, to protect the victim,” Capt. Ray...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
WIBW

KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agents with KBI’s Northeast Child Victims Task Force seized evidence from a home in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that its Northeast Child Victims Task Force executed a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning, June 28.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police office have surrounded a home on N....
CLAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Suspect arrested after 2-state chase in stolen truck

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend chase across state lines. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers attempted to stop a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the area of 10th and U.S.59, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police were following a tip that the truck was stolen.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Formal charges filed against suspect in four-county vehicle pursuit

Formal charges have been filed in Franklin County against the woman accused of leading local law enforcement on a four-county chase Saturday. According to County Attorney Brandon Jones, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada has been charged with single counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault, aggravated vehicular burglary, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Estrada had her first appearance in Franklin County District Court Tuesday afternoon at which time she was placed on $500,000 bond and had her next appearance set for 1 pm Jul. 7 via Zoom.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Patrol IDs 2 Kansas women who died in Amtrak crash

CHARLTON COUNTY, Mo. —Authorities investigating the fatal Amtrak, truck crash have identified the three passengers killed as 58-year-old Rachelle Cook; 56-year-old Kim Holsapple both of DeSoto, Kansas and 82-year-0ld Binh Pham of Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy