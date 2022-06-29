ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

Suspect accused of Kansas man's stabbing death

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made an arrest. Just after 3p.m. June 25, police responded to...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Lawrence man sentenced to 3+ years in accidental shooting death of 2-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of the accidental shooting death of a Lawrence 2-year-old has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for leaving the stolen handgun in reach of children. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says that on Monday, June 27, Bishop Mendoza was...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two teens arrested after Cole County car theft

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Jefferson City and a 16-year-old from Kansas City in connection with a stolen car found Wednesday just west of Jefferson City. The post Two teens arrested after Cole County car theft appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSNT News

KBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man killed in the June 24 officer-involved shooting in Topeka. Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka, was killed by officers after coming at officers with a knife in his hand. Earlier the bureau released its initial findings of the incident. Just before 9 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 deceased dogs found inside tarps in creek near Kansas post office

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deceased dogs have been found inside separate tarps in the water on Thursday afternoon near the Berryton Post Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after noon on Thursday, June 30, the Emergency Communications Center received reports of a tarp in the water near the 7100 block of SE Berryton Rd.
BERRYTON, KS
KMBC.com

KC police investigate after convenience store clerk shot in leg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a convenience clerk was shot Thursday afternoon. Police said officers were called at 3:57 p.m. to 85th Street and Holmes Road on a reported shooting. Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed the shooter went into the store and argued...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Man flees from police twice, tries to sneak drugs into jail

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man on a stolen motorcycle who ran away from officers twice in one day. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers tried to pull over Shane Dreher near SW 16th and Topeka Boulevard for traffic violations. Dreher tried to speed off, but the motorcycle stalled so he ran […]
WIBW

Three Topekans arrested in separate overnight firearm, drug crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans are behind bars after three separate criminal cases involving firearms, drugs, or both. The Topeka Police Department says around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers from the community policing unit had been patrolling the area of Walmart East at 1301 SW 37th St. when they saw a resident they knew had warrants out for her arrest.
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Felony Failure To Appear Warrant

A Liberty man was arrested on an outstanding felony level failure to appear warrant from Jackson County Thursday. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Liberty resident Ryan L. Lamb on a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant. Online records list that as a failure to appear warrant on an original charge of Class D felony possession of a controlled substance dating back to March 2019. The failure to appear warrant was issued in February 2020.
Emporia gazette.com

Rape report under investigation

Emporia Police were investigating a reported rape Wednesday. There's no word of any arrests. Police logs suggest detectives received the report during the midday hours Tuesday. But a spokesman did not reveal any details. “We don't release anything at all, as far as location, to protect the victim,” Capt. Ray...
EMPORIA, KS
Public Safety
WIBW

KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agents with KBI’s Northeast Child Victims Task Force seized evidence from a home in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that its Northeast Child Victims Task Force executed a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning, June 28.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arson suspected in east Topeka strip mall fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews have deemed the cause of a fire at an east Topeka strip mall to have been intentionally set. Topeka Fire Department crews were called to the area of 6th and Carnahan Ave. around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning with reports of a fire.
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. deputies find man hiding under truck

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man attempting to flee from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was found hiding under a truck Tuesday. Derek S. Devlin, 37, was pulled over by deputies on Tuesday, June 28, just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of NW Van Buren Street. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Franklin Co. K9 credited with arrest of man after tailer stolen

RICHMOND, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. deputies have credited K9 Duke for the arrest of a man who attempted to flee after he allegedly stole a trailer early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 28, that during the early-morning hours, deputies received reports of a stolen trailer from a home in Richmond.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect arrested after 2-state chase in stolen truck

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend chase across state lines. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers attempted to stop a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the area of 10th and U.S.59, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police were following a tip that the truck was stolen.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

