'This is heartbreaking': Lauren Conrad reveals she received 'lifesaving reproductive care' for an ectopic pregnancy six years ago as she speaks out on Roe v. Wade reversal

Lauren Conrad has revealed she received 'lifesaving reproductive care' for an ectopic pregnancy six years ago.

The former The Hills star, 36, opened up about her own 'heartbreaking' experience in the wake of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The mother-of-two explained she suffered the potentially life-threatening loss - which occurs a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus - while trying to start a family with husband William Tell, 42.

Lauren wrote: 'The last few days have been hard. I've been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else's didn't feel quite right. I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care.

'Six years ago, while trying to start our family, I had an ectopic pregnancy. Due to the prompt medical care doctors saved my Fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies,' she explained.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus, and is the leading cause of death in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Most often, it occurs in one of the fallopian tubes but it can also occur in other areas of the body, like on an ovary or in the abdominal cavity.

The fertilized egg cannot survive outside the uterus and, if left untreated, the 'growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding.'

Approximately a year after her ectopic pregnancy, Lauren gave birth to her first child, son Liam James, in 2017.

Two years later, she and her husband welcomed their second son, Charlie Wolf.

The TV star felt inspired to share her story after reading of another woman's near-fatal experience with an ectopic pregnancy after the shocking reversal of Roe v. Wade.

'Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture - and facing death - while waiting for treatment, because the doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license,' she wrote.

In parentheses, Conrad noted that the doctor feared the repercussions of using 'dilation and curettage (D&G)' as a 'tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy.'

She added: 'This is heartbreaking.'

Along with being moved by the stories of women online, Conrad said that plenty of women in her own life have 'had their own experiences with abortion' over the years.

'I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions,' wrote the fashion designer.

Knowing how divisive of an issue the topic can be, Conrad concluded her post by encouraging her nearly 6million followers to engage in 'respectful' dialogue moving forward.

'Talking about abortion is hard. It can be scary and sad and confusion, and it divides us. But we must continue talking - and listening - to each other in a respectful way, especially when we disagree.

'I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens to her own body' the mother-of-two concluded.

Conrad is among hoards of celebrities who have used their social platforms to voice outrage and to share stories following the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years.

'The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,' the decision, penned by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, said.

'Guided by the history and tradition that map the essential components of the Nation's concept of ordered liberty, the Court finds the Fourteenth Amendment clearly does not protect the right to an abortion.'

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling.