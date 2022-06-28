ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is heartbreaking': Lauren Conrad reveals she received 'lifesaving reproductive care' for an ectopic pregnancy six years ago as she speaks out on Roe v. Wade reversal

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Lauren Conrad has revealed she received 'lifesaving reproductive care' for an ectopic pregnancy six years ago.

The former The Hills star, 36, opened up about her own 'heartbreaking' experience in the wake of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The mother-of-two explained she suffered the potentially life-threatening loss - which occurs a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus - while trying to start a family with husband William Tell, 42.

Lauren wrote: 'The last few days have been hard. I've been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else's didn't feel quite right. I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7982_0gP1VZKm00
Own experience: Lauren Conrad is opening up about her own experience with 'lifesaving reproductive care' in wake of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to reverse Roe v. Wade; Conrad pictured in March

'Six years ago, while trying to start our family, I had an ectopic pregnancy. Due to the prompt medical care doctors saved my Fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies,' she explained.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus, and is the leading cause of death in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Most often, it occurs in one of the fallopian tubes but it can also occur in other areas of the body, like on an ovary or in the abdominal cavity.

The fertilized egg cannot survive outside the uterus and, if left untreated, the 'growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AY107_0gP1VZKm00
The 36-year-old The Hills alum revealed on Instagram that she had an 'ectopic pregnancy' while trying to start a family with husband William Tell, 42; Conrad and Tell pictured with sons Charlie Wolf and Liam James

Approximately a year after her ectopic pregnancy, Lauren gave birth to her first child, son Liam James, in 2017.

Two years later, she and her husband welcomed their second son, Charlie Wolf.

The TV star felt inspired to share her story after reading of another woman's near-fatal experience with an ectopic pregnancy after the shocking reversal of Roe v. Wade.

'Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture - and facing death - while waiting for treatment, because the doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license,' she wrote.

In parentheses, Conrad noted that the doctor feared the repercussions of using 'dilation and curettage (D&G)' as a 'tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IG7u4_0gP1VZKm00
'The last few days have been hard. I've been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else's didn't feel quite right,' she wrote. 'I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiC9t_0gP1VZKm00
Opening up: Conrad felt inspired to share her story after reading of another woman's near-fatal experience with an ectopic pregnancy after the shocking reversal of Roe v. Wade. 'Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture - and facing death - while waiting for treatment, because the doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license,' she wrote 

She added: 'This is heartbreaking.'

Along with being moved by the stories of women online, Conrad said that plenty of women in her own life have 'had their own experiences with abortion' over the years.

'I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions,' wrote the fashion designer.

Knowing how divisive of an issue the topic can be, Conrad concluded her post by encouraging her nearly 6million followers to engage in 'respectful' dialogue moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUHf1_0gP1VZKm00
In her own life: Along with being moved by the stories of women online, Conrad said that plenty of women in her own life have 'had their own experiences with abortion' over the years. 'I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions,' wrote the fashion designer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axXKy_0gP1VZKm00
'I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens to her own body' the mother-of-two concluded

'Talking about abortion is hard. It can be scary and sad and confusion, and it divides us. But we must continue talking - and listening - to each other in a respectful way, especially when we disagree.

'I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens to her own body' the mother-of-two concluded.

Conrad is among hoards of celebrities who have used their social platforms to voice outrage and to share stories following the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDfYj_0gP1VZKm00
Motherhood: Approximately a year after her ectopic pregnancy, Conrad gave birth to her first child, son Liam James, in 2017. Two years later, she and her husband welcomed their second son, Charlie Wolf

'The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,' the decision, penned by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, said.

'Guided by the history and tradition that map the essential components of the Nation's concept of ordered liberty, the Court finds the Fourteenth Amendment clearly does not protect the right to an abortion.'

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZRjA_0gP1VZKm00
Speaking up: Conrad is among hoards of celebrities who have used their social platforms to voice outrage and to share stories following the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years; Conrad pictured in 2021

Comments / 215

Ms. A.C.
4d ago

Ectopic pregnancy is considered a medical emergency. That's the biggest difference between that and getting an abortion for other reasons....

Reply(74)
165
Simplycomplicated
4d ago

People don’t understand. An abortion and a D and C are different when used medically. Nothing prevents a person with an ectopic pregnancy from getting the needed medical care. There is no comparison to this and an abortion, but people continue to use these examples. Less then 2 percent of people receiving medical care for medical emergencies or miscarriages are which are not abortions. The other 98 ish percent are voluntary abortions. People need to educate themselves. Quit posting these stories that in fact have nothing to do with abortions. The majority of abortions are done at abortion clinics. The medical procedures for miscarriage and ectopic pregnancies are done in a hospital.

Reply(7)
113
Tink R Bell
3d ago

There is NO WAY this story about the doctor calling his lawyer! I’ve had 3 ectopic pregnancies. It’s a medical emergency! There is no way for an ectopic pregnancy to be viable! I never got a D&C during the removal of my ectopic pregnancies! There are no articles of conception in the uterus so that procedure isn’t needed. This is just propaganda being used to scare women.

Reply(2)
60
