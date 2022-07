As graduation season has wrapped up, many are breathing sighs of relief and celebrating their accomplishment. One Neah-Kah-Nie High School graduate, Spider Hyde, is celebrating times three. In addition to completing his high school diploma in 2022, Spider graduated Magna Cum Laude from Tillamook Bay Community College with 3 degrees — an Associate of Science, an Associate of General Studies and an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer. At the TBCC graduation, he was recognized as the only high school grad to accomplish this in 2022, and one of only three others to earn a college degree at the same time as their high school diploma in TBCC’s history.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO