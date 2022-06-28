ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth County, KS

KC-area teacher shares horrific experience after Missouri Amtrak train derailment

By Sean McDowell
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

EASTON, Kan. (WDAF) — One Leavenworth County, Kansas town is breathing a sigh of relief.

Eight of the passengers involved in Monday’s Amtrak train derailment in central Missouri are from Easton, Kansas, population 247.

Members of the FLBA club at Pleasant Ridge High School were headed for a school-related event in Chicago, having boarded the train at Kansas City’s Union Station Monday morning around 11:50 a.m.

Boy Scout comforts dying driver after train derailment

Jason Drinkard, a history teacher at the high school, was, along with his wife, accompanying six students to Chicago. They’d been on the eastbound train for about three hours when the train collided with a large dump truck near Mendon, Missouri.

Investigators said that four people died, including the driver of the dump truck. Three of the victims were passengers on the train. Two of those victims died at the site and one died later at a hospital.

“All of a sudden, out of nowhere was this huge thud. It just shook the whole train,” Drinkard said.

Drinkard said it was a horrific sightseeing the train tip over, and the fall caused passengers to be thrown violently across the train car. Drinkard said passengers in other cars panicked, but despite obvious injuries, everyone in his car remained calm.

Drinkard said he isn’t sure what compelled him to pack a first aid kit that morning, but it came in handy, and being involved in a crash that, as of Tuesday, killed four people is something he’ll never forget.

“I’m trying to stand up on what used to be the floor, but I’m also trying to stand up and not stand on people. People have been thrown from the left side underneath the seats where the luggage rack used to be,” Drinkard recalled on Tuesday. “I heard that people had died in (the next car). Knowing we were that close — there’s no way. It had to be God that pulled us through that.”

Passenger’s video shows moments after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

People in Easton will buzz about this situation for a long time to come. Carlee McEvoy, who attended Pleasant Ridge High School with those six students, said people around town were worried sick.

“A couple of them have concussions, which are a given. Someone has a shoulder strain. As I know of, and I’ve talked to all of them, they’re doing good given the circumstances,” McEvoy said.

Drinkard said the most memorable thing about the wreck might be the smell. He’ll never forget the stench of twisted metal and hydraulic fluid — which concerned survivors that the train might explode. Thankfully, he and his students survived.

The NTSB’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KHBS

Kansas couple among the first to file a lawsuit after Amtrak train derailment

An Olathe, Kansas, couple has decided to sue Amtrak after Monday's deadly train derailment. Passenger cars derailed after Amtrak's Southwest Chief 4 struck a dump truck at a passive railroad crossing. A passive crossing means it did not have flashing lights or automatic gates. Four people died, including the dump truck driver, and 150 others were taken to hospitals with various injuries.
OLATHE, KS
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Killed In Wednesday Evening Collision

An Excelsior Springs man lost his life Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Ray County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Randy D. Owens was driving a 2001 Chevy S-10 on Missouri Route 10 at Route M at 5:38 P.M. Wednesday when he began to slow and his vehicle was hit from behind by a 2008 Buick Enclave being driven by 46-year-old Richmond resident Michele L. LeMatty.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KCK trucker crashes Freightliner west of Macon

A Kansas City, Kansas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a Freightliner overturning one mile west of Macon on Tuesday night, June 28. An ambulance transported 61-year-old Karen Armstrong to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the right side of...
Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action […]
TOPEKA, KS
Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges for burglary and theft after police say they were caught stealing copper in a north Topeka railyard Tuesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Dept. says John T. Good, 47, and William L. Berardy, 27, both of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, felony theft, aggravated criminal damage, felony obstruction and trespass on railroad property.
TOPEKA, KS
2 deceased dogs found inside tarps in creek near Kansas post office

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deceased dogs have been found inside separate tarps in the water on Thursday afternoon near the Berryton Post Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says just after noon on Thursday, June 30, the Emergency Communications Center received reports of a tarp in the water near the 7100 block of SE Berryton Rd.
BERRYTON, KS
2 vehicle crash in north Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Passengers in two vehicles escaped any serious injury Tuesday morning when they collided at the intersection of NW Rochester Road and NW 35th Street. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said no major injuries were reported and there was no fire hazard. Traffic is being redirected around the crash, but people can […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Update: Man ejected from tractor in Sunday evening crash dies in hospital

The Highway Patrol has released updated information about a tractor accident in Ray County Sunday evening, June 26th. The driver of a tractor, 62-year-old Earl Griffith of Rayville was pronounced dead at Research Medical Center of Kansas City later that night. It was originally reported he received serious injuries and was taken to the Ray County Memorial Hospital of Richmond.
RAY COUNTY, MO
St. Luke's Reverses decision on Plan B

The assistant school director said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families used a payday loan to purchase diapers. Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
