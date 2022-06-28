ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Motorcyclist killed at Chelton and Zebulon identified

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnV3w_0gP1TaL300

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who was killed after a crash with a sedan on June 18 has been identified.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they determined that a Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on Chelton making a left turn to travel south on Zebulon Drive. As the sedan was making the turn, it was struck on the front passenger side by a motorcycle traveling west on Chelton.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR arrived on scene and treated the motorcycle rider for serious life-threatening injuries prior to transporting the motorcycle rider to a local hospital. On Sunday, June 19, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

On Monday June 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy of the motorcycle rider and identified him as 36-year-old Michael Adeyanju.

This is the 21st fatality this year in Colorado Springs. Of the 21 fatalities, 11 of those have been motorcycle involved. At this same time last year, there were 20 fatalities. Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

2 killed in Parker crash

Two people died Wednesday night in Parker when their vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole, according to the Parker Police Department. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. at Parker Road and Plaza Drive. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and one of the victims was...
PARKER, CO
KKTV

Juvenile hit by truck in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A juvenile was hospitalized after she was hit by a truck in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Police are reporting the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. while the juvenile was walking in a crosswalk at Palmer Park Boulevard near Chelton Road. The area is a few blocks north of the Citadel Mall.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Carjacking and short police chase in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect remains on the run following a carjacking and brief police chase in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Police are reporting someone had their truck stolen at gunpoint in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Chuckwagon Road on the northwest side of the city. Later in the day, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle driving erratically.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KXRM

Motorcyclist driving with no headlights killed in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on June 18 was driving without lights on when he collided with a truck. At 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, CSPD officers were dispatched to the area of Espanola Street and North Nevada Avenue regarding a […]
KKTV

Colorado woman’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After being reported stolen to the the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a woman’s missing food trailer was recovered Wednesday morning at the Walmart along Venetucci Boulevard in Colorado Springs. The owner of the trailer, Theresa Petruna, says the trailer was found as a result of the social media pushes by KKTV 11 News.
KXRM

Man arrested for falsely reporting shooting at Walmart

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man for falsely reporting a shooting Wenesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m. the Fountain Walmart, located at 6310 South Highway 85, was evacuated due to a report of an active shooter. After officers arrived on scene, they determined there was no active shooter at the […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Pursuit, officer involved shooting in Pueblo linked to ATM theft

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported a pursuit and officer involved shooting on Tuesday that resulted in the closure of southbound Interstate 25, and we now know that the pursuit was linked to an earlier attempted theft of an ATM in Pueblo. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chelton#Amr#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Person severely injured after hit and run in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man after he hit a pedestrian with his truck before fleeing the scene. CSPD said it happened Monday just before 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1700 block of S. Nevada Ave, located just south of E. Ramona Ave. Officers said they received […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in traffic crash near Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The motorcyclist who was killed after they hit a pickup truck has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. On June 18, Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the area of Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave. for traffic crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle, just The post Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in traffic crash near Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Fountain police officer goes above and beyond to help Colorado family with 2 little girls

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A Fountain police officer is being recognized for doing more than just serving and protecting. The City of Fountain Police Department shared a quick story about Officer Paige Foster’s actions when she came across a family in need. Officer Foster was recently dispatched to do a welfare check for two little girls. When Officer Foster arrived at the home, she discovered there was no electricity and the family had been without power for several days. Soon after, Officer Foster learned they had no food in the fridge.
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TODAY.com

Video captures Colorado man gored by bison while protecting child at Yellowstone

A Colorado man was attacked by a bison Monday near Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park, in an incident that was captured on camera. The animal gored the 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, who stepped in to help others. A terrifying video shows the bison focused on two adults and a child when the man came in, only to be lifted off the ground by the creature, which could weigh up to 2,000 pounds. The two adults were able to step to the side while the man and child scurried away, and the man ended up going a hospital for injuries to his arm.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Police searching for missing, runaway teen from Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen from 618 Whipple Ave. Stephanie Schmidt, 17, is 5’2 and 130 lbs. She has pink and purple hair and was last seen wearing tan pants. Schmidt has tattoos on her wrist and hand. Police […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: string of burglaries at newly opened vape store in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Despite being open for only four months, a business in Pueblo has already had to deal with a string of burglaries. Bad Apple Glass and Disposable Vape posted a video of the latest break-in on their Facebook page. The owners of Bad Apple, Russel Pearson and Kimberley Pierce, said the suspect broke […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested following domestic disturbance in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department following a domestic disturbance report in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday night, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Half Turn Rd. for a domestic disturbance report, just before 8:42 p.m. At the scene, police say they initially believed a The post Man arrested following domestic disturbance in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
1230 ESPN

Colorado State Trooper Escapes Serious Injury, But Motorcycle Is Obliterated

Despite having his motorcycle completely destroyed by a drunk driver, it was a fortunate day for a Colorado State trooper who luckily escaped serious injury. The incident took place recently on Interstate 25 in El Paso County south of Colorado Springs while Trooper Dean McClain was stopped alongside the road to investigate a single-car crash just before midnight. Trooper McLain's BWM motorcycle was parked on the shoulder behind a tow truck that was loading the damaged vehicle from the accident.
KRDO

Pueblo Police: Officer-involved shooting, three people in custody

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting. Colorado State Patrol first reported that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were involved in a pursuit that left the city and went out onto I-25. The incident ended along I-25 at Exit 87. At 4:50 p.m., the...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy