Motorcyclist killed at Chelton and Zebulon identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who was killed after a crash with a sedan on June 18 has been identified.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they determined that a Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on Chelton making a left turn to travel south on Zebulon Drive. As the sedan was making the turn, it was struck on the front passenger side by a motorcycle traveling west on Chelton.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR arrived on scene and treated the motorcycle rider for serious life-threatening injuries prior to transporting the motorcycle rider to a local hospital. On Sunday, June 19, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

On Monday June 20, the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy of the motorcycle rider and identified him as 36-year-old Michael Adeyanju.

This is the 21st fatality this year in Colorado Springs. Of the 21 fatalities, 11 of those have been motorcycle involved. At this same time last year, there were 20 fatalities. Neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in this investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.