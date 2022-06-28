More excavators arrive in Jarrell

I'm pretty new to Bell County, but I've tried to keep my eye on the news to get a feel for what life is like here. One of the weirdest news stories over the past few months came out of Temple, Texas - the case of the brazen beef bandits. Well, there's been a development.
The Cameron City Council recognized Michael Ranspot for his quick actions and rescue of the wrecked aircraft situation at Cameron Airport last month during Monday’s council meeting. He was awarded by the mayor and the owner of the aircraft for his bravery and for saving the crew members involved. During the meeting the council also approved property proposed to be a new large automatic carwash across from the Hilltop CEFCO and approved a new set up location for a Leave A book - Take a book club at the Triangle Garden.
"It's a quirky little plane. The engine is behind the pilot. You might can see the exhaust sticking out there," said chief mechanic Ray Clausen. The Bell P-39 Airacobra fighter plane's design was unique but essential during World War II. The warplane was produced by Bell Aircraft in 1940 for...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Northbound Highway 84 is reopened, after a car fire that briefly shut down all of its lanes. According to Woodway Public Safety Director, Chief Bret Crook, an officer noticed a car that was driving along the highway on fire this morning around 8:15 a.m. The driver...
VERNON, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man acquitted in his father’s death is on the run, after escaping the North Texas State Hospital. Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2013 stabbing his father inside his west Austin home. Staff at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, near the Oklahoma border, told police he escaped Sunday night.
AUSTIN, Texas — Smoke is much of what you can see in videos, but what you can’t see is five years of memories that are now gone. “It was our dream home, so it’s kind of devastating to think that we have to start all over again,” said the owner of the house, Kathy Crusco.
JARRELL, TEXAS- On Tuesday morning the bodies of two men were recovered after a trench collapsed in Central Texas.
According to Williamson County, on Jun. 28, the first call regarding a collapse came it just before 8:45 a.m. The two men were more than 20 feet deep in a two-foot-wide space digging a sewer line. The collapse happened near the I-35 frontage road and exit 275. The line was going in for a new housing development.
Williamson County Fire Department chief officer Mark McAdams said the individuals were located and the first was recovered at 6:18 a.m. The second body was extricated…
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after initially receiving reports of an overdose. When officials arrived, they found 39-year-old Kevin Clevish of Leander unresponsive and CPR was in progress. Deputies then took over CPR, who were then relieved by Austin-Travis County EMS.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Waco on Thursday morning. Waco PD Detectives say the crash happened near the 7300 Block of Imperial Drive at 5:31 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the first driver was traveling west when they drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a second driver, traveling east.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash on N Mopac. Police said on June 29, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 13500 block of N Mopac Expressway NB after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a concrete column at the toll booth.
JARRELL, Texas — The two men who died after they were buried alive at a construction site in Jarrell on Tuesday were recovered by authorities 23 hours after the incident. The two were buried 24 feet underground in a two-foot wide space after the trench collapsed in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m., said Jarrell City Spokesperson Nick Spinetto said.
TEMPLE, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old Temple man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a traffic crash which left a motorcyclist pinned beneath his truck. Shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve of 2021, Temple Police were sent to the 9100 block of...
You've probably heard warnings about credit card skimmers stealing information, right? On top of gas prices rising, paying at the pump can be more risky than ever to your bank account in Central Texas. On a local neighborhood Facebook page, a recent post detailed how a visit to a Temple,...
AUSTIN, Texas - EXCLUSIVE: Tuesday marked six weeks since Kaitlin Armstrong became wanted for the murder of top cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. However, as the days – and the news headlines – mount, questions swirl regarding where Armstrong could have gone and how long she will be able to evade the authorities.
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents at the Riata Austin apartment community in northwest Austin said people experiencing homelessness have been trespassing at the property and stealing, and management is not helping. "It's a very nice community," said resident Laurie Kubiak. "There's a lot of things to do here. I do...
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department need your help identifying a suspect in a Burglary case. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were recently dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Kern Road in reference to a burglary of a habitation. They were told an unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole property – including a wallet containing credit cards. The unknown suspect(s) used the credit cards to make several purchases in Killeen.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Two Central Texas natural pools have been shut down due to high levels of bacteria. Both Hamilton Pool in Dripping Springs and Jacob’s Well in Hays County made an announcement that swimming will not be allowed for the time being. "It happens from time to...
