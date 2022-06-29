ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Firefighters Respond To Circle J Ranch Brush Fire In Saugus

By Jade Aubuchon
Santa Clarita Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Santa Clarita brush fire broke out near Circle J Ranch Road in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. The brush fire, named the Carl Fire, was reported at about 4:30 p.m. near Via Princessa and Circle J Ranch Road in Saugus, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Palmdale, Lancaster firework shows canceled

With the reported cancellation of the Palmdale and Lancaster cities’ firework shows on the Fourth of July, Santa Clarita City officials are encouraging local residents to lock down their spots early for the Westfield Valencia Town Center show on Monday. The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well La...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Wanted In Santa Clarita For Identity Theft Apprehended In Chatsworth Hotel

A man and woman wanted for identity theft in Santa Clarita were located at a hotel in Chatsworth during a surveillance operation. Deputies with the Crime Impact Team were conducting surveillance when they located the identity theft suspects who were identified by the public’s help at a hotel in Chatsworth, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vons Burglary Suspects Lead Deputies On Brief Pursuit

Deputies were in pursuit of Vons burglary suspects after they allegedly stole items from the Canyon Country location Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. deputies received reports of a burglary at the Vons Grocery Store on the 16550 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Bengtson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Saugus, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Sports
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Sports
onscene.tv

Male Stabbed Numerous Times in The Torso | Newbury Park

06.30.2022 | 1:13 AM | NEWBURY PARK – Ventura County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from a male stating he had been stabbed in the wash running parallel to the 1800 block of W Hillcrest Dr. Deputies were also advised that the suspect was possibly still in the...
Santa Clarita Radio

Locals Discuss New Residential Development At Smiser Mule Ranch

During a community meeting with city officials and development representatives Thursday, Santa Clarita residents voiced their opinions and concerns about a proposed development project at the former location of Smiser Mule Ranch near the 5 freeway in Newhall. The community meeting took place at Santa Clarita City Hall Thursday evening...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Firefighters#Circle J Ranch Road#Khts Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital NICU Celebrates 10 Years

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The Henry Mayo NICU opened in June 2012 and since then has provided care for over 1,500 babies in and around the Santa Clarita Valley. The president of the Henry...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Comfort Keepers In Santa Clarita Offers In-Home Care To Keep Your Loved Ones Safe At Home

With trained professionals, Comfort Keepers offers in-home and Dementia and Alzheimer’s care in Santa Clarita. When it comes to homecare, no two cases are alike, and the choice to provide your loved one with these services can be difficult. Comfort Keepers in Santa Clarita is prepared to make a customized solution for you and your family’s in-home care needs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
onscene.tv

Horrific Hit & Run Crash Leaves 1 Dead | Los Angeles

06.28.2022 | 12:28 AM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver a male Hispanic fled the scene on foot and was last seen southbound on De Soto. At this time the age and gender of the victim is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Senior Hour – Palliative Care Topics — June 29, 2022

If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy