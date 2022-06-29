Firefighters Respond To Circle J Ranch Brush Fire In Saugus
By Jade Aubuchon
A Santa Clarita brush fire broke out near Circle J Ranch Road in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. The brush fire, named the Carl Fire, was reported at about 4:30 p.m. near Via Princessa and Circle J Ranch Road in Saugus, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire...
With the reported cancellation of the Palmdale and Lancaster cities’ firework shows on the Fourth of July, Santa Clarita City officials are encouraging local residents to lock down their spots early for the Westfield Valencia Town Center show on Monday. The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, as well La...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials in four cities in Los Angeles County were left scrambling to find alternative entertainment after they were forced to cancel fireworks shows days before scheduled Fourth of July celebrations. On June 25, the California State Fire Marshall raided the ExpoShows, Inc. warehouse in Mojave,...
A man and woman wanted for identity theft in Santa Clarita were located at a hotel in Chatsworth during a surveillance operation. Deputies with the Crime Impact Team were conducting surveillance when they located the identity theft suspects who were identified by the public’s help at a hotel in Chatsworth, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies were in pursuit of Vons burglary suspects after they allegedly stole items from the Canyon Country location Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. deputies received reports of a burglary at the Vons Grocery Store on the 16550 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Bengtson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
06.30.2022 | 1:13 AM | NEWBURY PARK – Ventura County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from a male stating he had been stabbed in the wash running parallel to the 1800 block of W Hillcrest Dr. Deputies were also advised that the suspect was possibly still in the...
During a community meeting with city officials and development representatives Thursday, Santa Clarita residents voiced their opinions and concerns about a proposed development project at the former location of Smiser Mule Ranch near the 5 freeway in Newhall. The community meeting took place at Santa Clarita City Hall Thursday evening...
On Monday, multiple agencies held a pyrotechnic demonstration that destroyed several objects to warn residents of the dangers of using any and all illegal fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments, City of Santa Clarita and the Grossman Burn Center held...
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
Two Lake Hughes residents were killed in a crash Sunday night after their truck plunged 200 feet down an embankment landing on its roof, north of Santa Clarita. William Dunn, 56, and Travis Dunn, 22, both from Lake Hughes were killed in the crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
Fans of Final Score, the iconic sandwich shop in Newhall, visited to say goodbye to owner Joe Comella and have one last meal before the location’s doors close this week. Final Score is set to close Thursday, June 30 after 43 years in business due to the growing cost of meat, partially caused by inflation and rising production costs.
Looking for a place to watch fireworks this Fourth of July? There are dozens of displays planned across Southern California, including many free events. Find a list of July 4 fireworks events in your county by scrolling down or clicking the following:. Los Angeles County. Information provided by the Los...
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The Henry Mayo NICU opened in June 2012 and since then has provided care for over 1,500 babies in and around the Santa Clarita Valley. The president of the Henry...
06.28.2022 | 12:28 AM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver a male Hispanic fled the scene on foot and was last seen southbound on De Soto. At this time the age and gender of the victim is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Santa Clarita residents are invited to share their concerns this Thursday about the new proposed Village at Wiley Canyon development at the site of the former Smiser Mule Ranch in Newhall. The community meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 30 at the Carl Boyer Room of City hall to discuss...
