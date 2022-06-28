June E. Kilian June 29, 1929 - June 25, 2022

The organizers of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Missouri River Cleanup event are hoping everyone who celebrates on or near the river this holiday weekend, will properly dispose of all trash. Organizers ask that people throw away their own trash and also pick up any litter you see– even if it isn’t...
Discharging fireworks is allowed in Fort Pierre through Monday, but only certain types of fireworks and only during certain hours. In Fort Pierre, no bottle rockets less than 14 inches total length or with a rocket motor length of less than two inches are allowed. No sky lanterns of any type or size are allowed.
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs held a Bridge Dedication Ceremony today (July 1, 2022) to honor U.S. Marine Corporal John Hutchison. The White River Bridge on US Highway 183, south of Presho, will bear Cpl. Hutchison’s name. Hutchison, an aerial gunner of a CH-46 helicopter, was participating...
Airborne fireworks or those that make a loud boom remain illegal in the city of Pierre. Pierre city ordinance allows only small fireworks like sparklers and smoke bombs within city limits. And, they may only be discharged between July 1 and July 5. The Pierre Fire Department offers the following...
“Termespheres: The Art of Dick Termes” is now open at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre and runs through Aug. 29, 2022. Termespheres are 3D art objects that capture an entire environment – up, down, left, right, front, and back – to depict a complete, closed universe. The exhibit features 13 Termespheres.
A 29 year old man from Mobridge convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine has been sentenced in federal court. Spencer Jacob Rinehart must spend 60 months in federal prison, five years of supervised release, a fine in the amount of $1,000, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
As work on the new bridge over the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre continues, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds boaters to be aware of the work zone. Pierre Area Engineer Dean VanDeWiele says they want to keep the public and construction employees safe while the bridge...
A 43 year old woman from Fort Pierre convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance has received her punishment from a federal US District Court judge. Lisa Herren, a/k/a Lisa Miller, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
PIERRE – It’s Washington. On Twitter Wednesday, Pierre Governor quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who will play in his senior season in 2022, announced that he will play college football at the University of Washington. No fewer than 11 Division I programs had Kienholz throw for them. Recently, Kienholz had...
PIERRE, S.D. - Hours after being appointed by Governor Kristi Noem as interim Attorney General, Mark Vargo has removed two key Jason Ravnsborg appointees from the office. Chief of Staff Tim Bormann and Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director David Natvig were fired Tuesday from their positions in the office.
PIERRE – Post 8 Legion Baseball lost two games Friday at Hyde Stadium, falling 6-4 to Minot (ND), whom the Eights had beaten on Thursday, and 6-4 to the Renner Royals. Minot scored all their runs in the first three innings and led 6-2 before holding on for the win. Jonny Lyons had three of Post 8’s eight hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Bennett Dean was two-for-two, also including a double, with two walks.
A 3-year-old from La Plant, SD, drowned at Farm Island State Park near Pierre over the weekend. Information from the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:20pm CDT Saturday (June 25, 2022), 911 Communications Officers received a report of a missing child last seen near the water’s edge at Farm Island.
A 22 year old woman from Pierre is charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic after an incident at a home earlier this month. Information from the Pierre Police Department says the assault occurred on June 19, 2022, in the 400 block of S. Robert Street in Pierre. A 22 year old female was transported to Avera St. Mary’s by ambulance. The follow-up investigation revealed Jessica Janis had assaulted the victim with a knife.
When it comes to reliability, the service Denver Air Connection is providing to the Pierre Regional Airport is tough to match. City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga says since February and including weather situations, they’ve completed 100% of their scheduled flights. Not only did Denver Air’s scheduled flights arrive, Huizenga says...
