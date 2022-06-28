June E. Kilian June 29, 1929 - June 25, 2022

PIERRE – Post 8 Legion Baseball lost two games Friday at Hyde Stadium, falling 6-4 to Minot (ND), whom the Eights had beaten on Thursday, and 6-4 to the Renner Royals. Minot scored all their runs in the first three innings and led 6-2 before holding on for the win. Jonny Lyons had three of Post 8’s eight hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Bennett Dean was two-for-two, also including a double, with two walks.

PIERRE, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO