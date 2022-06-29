ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live: AP calls Budzinski winner in 13th Congressional District primary

By Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Follow live unofficial results for the June 28 primary election for Illinois U.S. House of Representative seats.

All results are unofficial until certified by election officials next month.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

