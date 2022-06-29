Live: AP calls Budzinski winner in 13th Congressional District primary

Related
Live: AP reports Salvi wins Republican U.S. Senate primary, will face Duckworth
Salvi earned 30.3% of the votes and the AP called the race just after midnight with 76.5% of the votes counted.
Races widen in Republican primaries for Illinois 112th and 114th State House districts
But plenty of votes remain to be counted.
How many metro-east votes still need to be counted? A look at what’s left from IL primary
Why do vote counts sometimes change days after an election? Here’s what to know about election certification and delayed vote totals.
Live: AP calls attorney general primary for Republican DeVore
DeVore secured 44.4% of the votes to Kim’s 34.5%.
Republican voters showed up. Here’s a breakdown of voter turnout in St. Clair County
How many St. Clair County residents cast their ballot in June 28 primaries? Here’s information from the county clerk’s office, plus comparisons from turnout in 2018, 2014 and 2010.
Unofficial primary election results for contested county board races in St. Clair County
These are the latest available results in St. Clair County contested races. Mail-in ballots are still being counted.
Here are unofficial primary election returns for southwestern Illinois races
Get unofficial voting results for county boards, governor, U.S. representatives and more contested races.
Rodney Davis concedes to Mary Miller in Illinois 15th congressional Republican primary
As of roughly 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miller had a nearly 16 point lead over Davis.
As battle for Illinois governor shapes up, it is class warfare versus culture war
Darren Bailey or tiny Xenia, Illinois won Tuesday’s Republican primary for governor, pitting him and his party in a November showdown with J.B. Pritzker.
Ready to vote in the June 28 Illinois primary? Here’s how to find your polling place
Not sure where to vote Tuesday, June 28? Here’s a guide to finding your Illinois polling place, as well as information about grace period voting and mail-in balloting.
Temporary tax relief measures to begin Friday in Illinois. Republicans call it a gimmick
The GOP noted the grocery tax suspension would only save consumers $1 on a $100 grocery bill while Democrats push back on the criticism.
Here’s how IL voters can locate sample ballots, candidate info for June 28 primaries
It’s not too late to get informed on the races on the 2022 primary ballot. Here’s some resources to aid in your candidate research, as well as tips to find your sample ballot. Primary election day is June 28.
There’s still time to vote in the 2022 Illinois primary. Polls will close at 7 p.m.
Do you still need to cast your ballot? Those who are registered can vote as long as they are in line by the time polls close. Here’s where to find your polling place.
Corrected: Voters reject proposed Millstadt library district expansion
The district proposed annexing unserved area so it can increase tax revenue for construction of a new building.
U.S. Rep. Miller spokesman says ‘white life’ comment at rally was ‘mix-up of words.’
Spokesman said it was an unintended gaffe. “You can clearly see in the video ... she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech.”
At Trump rally for Miller, Illinois Republicans tout ending Roe
“Your boundless love, sacrifice and devotion has finally been rewarded in full,” Trump said at the rally near Quincy attended by several thousand.
Few metro-east residents vote in the primary, but they’re steadfast in their beliefs
“I don’t even tell my kids who I vote for. I just tell them to vote,” says a Belleville man who hasn’t missed an election since 1968.
Here’s how to report election issues or suspected fraud in metro-east counties
Did you encounter an irregularity at the polls? Here’s how voters in St. Clair, Randolph, Washington and Clinton counties can report issues to the county clerk’s office.
Did you wait to the last minute again? Here’s your guide to the Illinois Primary
Check out the BND’s Voter Guide to learn more about candidates.
The procrastinator’s guide to voting in the 2022 primary in southwest Illinois
Have questions about Tuesday’s primary contest? We’ve rounded up answers. Plus, don’t miss our voter guide to learn more about the candidates on the ballot.
