Click here to read the full article. Iraq, facing a threat to its water supply as a result of the ongoing climate crisis, is considering creating a new dam that could flood the ancient city of Ashur. The city just reopened to the public in April. The Makhoul dam is located roughly 25 miles from the ancient city, which would not only flood it, along with more than 200 other heritage sites, but would also displace up to 250,000 people currently living in the area. “The impact of the dam’s construction has not been sufficiently studied, and to date there have been...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 10 DAYS AGO