AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be overnight lane closures on part of Interstate 20 for the Savannah River bridge project on June 29 and 30. On June 29 and 30 at 9 p.m., the right lane of westbound I-20 will be closed from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to Exit 200 in Georgia as crews place a crane and set beams on the new Augusta Canal bridge.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO