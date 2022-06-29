ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller is the projected winner of the 15th congressional primary against Davis

By Kelsey Landis
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Follow unofficial results for the June 28 primary election for the 15th Congressional District .

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. All results are unofficial until certified by election authorities.

Estimated Vote Percentage: An Associated Press estimate of how much of the vote in an election has been counted. It is informed by turnout in recent elections, details on votes cast in advance and – after polls close – early returns. The estimate may fluctuate as election officials report additional results and AP learns more about how many voters have cast a ballot.

